After 8 Years Of Marriage, Fergie And Josh Duhamel Split, Still Have ‘Love And Respect’ For Each Other

After only eight years of marriage and one child together, Hollywood A-listers Fergie and Josh Duhamel are calling it quits.

On their eighth wedding anniversary back in January, the couple still seemed very in love and like everything in their relationship was okay. Josh posted a photo to his Instagram with himself, Fergie, and their 4-year-old son, Axl. The caption was simple and sweet.

“8 years!! Love you babe.”

In turn, Fergie shared a similar post of herself and Josh enjoying a sunset on their eighth anniversary. The “Fergalicious” singer also celebrated her husband in the post and wished a happy anniversary to her “bae.”

A few days ago, Us Weekly reports that Fergie shot down baby rumors in an interview, saying that she has no idea what the future has in store, possibly hinting that the couple’s marriage was in trouble. And today, the couple released a joint statement telling fans that their marriage was over and they were just waiting for the right time to make it public knowledge.

“With absolute love and respect, we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple announced.

“To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Josh’s last post on Instagram came earlier this week. The actor paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks and reminded fans that life is short. Since it’s his latest post, fans have already begun sending their well-wishes to the star following the announcement.

“Very sad you were such a sweet couple! All the best to you!”

A few other fans pointed out that they were happy the 44-year-old star is back on the market. Some even tagged friends, pointing out that Duhamel is now single. On the other hand, Fergie’s last Instagram post came two days ago. The singer was promoting her new song, “You Already Know,” which features Nicki Minaj.

Just like on her husband’s social media page, fans went to Fergie’s latest post to send their thoughts to the singer. Some Instagrammers said they were so sad about the split, while others just posted crying face emojis.

CNN points out that in 2012, Josh sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey and poured his heart out on how he felt about his wife at the time. Not only did Duhamel say that Fergie was his best friend, but he also said she was his “partner in crime” and “soul mate.”

