Jamie Foxx Is Reportedly A Strong Male Role Model For Katie Holmes And Tom Cruise’s Daughter

Katie Holmes’ daughter has reportedly been estranged from her father, Tom Cruise, for the past four years, but according to a new report, the actress isn’t at all concerned about the male influence in Suri Cruise’s life.

Although Katie Holmes may prefer that her daughter has a normal upbringing with her father present, the 11-year-old has been blessed with a couple of other men in her life, including her mother’s leading man, Jamie Foxx, and her grandfather.

“Suri’s extremely close to her grandfather — Katie’s dad — and she’s also got Jamie in her life now as another strong male role model,” a source close to the actress told Hollywood Life on September 14.

While Katie Holmes’ daughter’s situation may not be perfect when it comes to her involvement with her parents, Holmes doesn’t feel like her life is lacking and never makes a big deal about her ex-husband’s absence.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise got married in 2006, the same year they welcomed their daughter, and the couple parted ways six years later. Since then, Cruise has rarely been seen with Suri. In fact, they haven’t been seen together publicly since August 2012, when the actor treated his child to a visit to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

In other Katie Holmes news, the actress recently went public with Jamie Foxx during a beach outing in Malibu, California, where the couple was photographed holding hands. A short time later, another insider spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed that one of the things that attracted Holmes to Foxx the most was his caring behavior towards her daughter.

As the source explained at the time, Jamie Foxx treats Katie Holmes’ daughter in the same manner that he treats his own two children from previous relationships and is always “singing silly songs” to her and doing his best to make her laugh.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx were first rumored to be dating in summer 2013 after they danced with one another during a charity event in The Hamptons. From there, the couple continued to be spotted together from time to time, but when it comes to a romance confirmation, they didn’t give one until earlier this month.

