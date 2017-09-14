‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere Spoilers: Gutsy Plan Implemented, Pregnant Maggie Will Fight In War

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers tease the premiere, which is also the 100th episode, will be explosive. On a preview special hosted by Chris Hardwick last Sunday, an extended clip from the first episode was shown. It features Rick Grimes, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln, and Maggie Rhee, who is played by Lauren Cohan. It also shows a gutsy plan to take down the Saviors.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the zombie apocalypse television show.

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers teased Rick and Maggie would have a tense conversation. This was hinted from the sneak peek photos that were released. The details of that conversation have now been revealed.

As expected, the two survivors are talking about “All-Out War.” They will be risking everything when they battle Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

While last season, Rick seemed powerless and nearly gave up, he will switch gears in Season 8. He is anxious to begin regaining freedom and independence for his people. In fact, he tells Maggie that he wants to move things ahead and start fighting tomorrow.

Maggie responds by saying she will be there, at least for the first part. As everyone knows, Maggie is pregnant with Glenn Rhee’s (Steven Yeun) baby. Despite the risks, she is determined to do her part. It is not just because she feels compelled to help Rick and Alexandria. She is now the leader of Hilltop, and her people are counting on her. She is a much different leader than Gregory (Xander Berkeley).

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers also reveal a gutsy plan is set into motion. Tara (Alanna Masterson,) Carol (Melissa McBride,) Morgan (Lennie James,) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) are implementing their plan. It has to do with a large horde of walkers, a timer, and a highway. It sounds like they might lead the undead straight to Negan’s door. Even though the Sanctuary has barriers, it might not be enough to hold back the large number that is coming their way.

If the defenses remain intact, the Sanctuary might still have a problem. Rick’s group is probably just using the walkers as a distraction. While the Saviors are busy dealing with the animated corpses, Alexandria can launch an attack their enemies won’t see coming.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres on October 22.

