Jana Duggar Doesn’t Thank Mother With Twin John On Family Blog, Single Daughter Missing Among Married Couples

Jana Duggar was missing in all of the posts and videos the Duggar kids made in celebration of their mother Michelle’s 51st birthday. The married Duggars came in front of cameras to tell their favorite memory of their mom and even the single, unmarried ones thanked her for all her work. Even her twin, John David Duggar, made a video from Texas, but Jana did not make appear in any social media posts to celebrate her mother’s birthday.

The 27-year-old Duggar is famous for being the eldest Duggar girl to not engage in any courting. In the past two years, her younger siblings – Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, and, now, Joseph – have all courted and gotten married and some even have kids themselves. Jana, on the other hand, still lives at her parents’ home and seems to work a lot to support her family.

On Joseph and Kendra’s wedding day, the family made it very clear that Jana belongs with the young, single girls and not with the rest of her sisters, who are over the age of twenty. The Duggar family grouped all the married couples together under one blog post and got Jana to lead the four young girls – Jennifer, Johannah, Josie and Jordyn – in congratulation her 22-year-old brother in getting married.

“That must be all the girls that are left at home,” a fan commented on the video Jana led with all the unmarried girls. “I feel bad for Janna having to share a room with such little girls. She deserves a room of her own.”

Check out Jana amongst all her married sisters.

So great having all of our older daughters together while Jill is temporarily back in Arkansas! ???? A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Oct 14, 2016 at 8:46am PDT

On the other hand, her twin, John David Duggar, seems to be able to find some independence despite the fact that he also is not married, let alone publicly courting. Because of he is training to be a pilot, he often finds himself in other states, away from the family home that Jana seems to be tied to.

He posted the birthday video for his mom from Texas.

“Hey mama. It’s John here. I’m down in Texas doing flight training, but I wanted to send you a happy birthday wish,” he said in the video. “I thought I’d mention a few great events that meant a lot to me. One of them is the day you had me. And the time that you and daddy sat me down and told me about Jesus for the first time. Just all those little memories of whether you take us out for dinner. And the many long nights you spent talking with us. So grateful that God has given you to be our mom. Happy birthday and love you.”

Another reason that he may be in Texas is to see his girlfriend. The rumor has it that Jana’s twin “spends very little time at home in Arkansas,” not only because he takes pilot classes, but because he is also “courting in the Lone Star State,” according to Hollywood Gossip. However, the family has not publicly confirmed this yet.

Our first set of twins. Love, love, love these two. A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Aug 18, 2016 at 1:50pm PDT

So far in 2017, the fans have not seen a lot of Jana. With all the courting, wedding, and baby news, the 27-year-old Duggar has not had a big enough news to attract attention. In an attempt to let her have her share of the spotlight, it looks like the family got her to emcee a game that Joseph and Kendra played for the TLC show.

One of the fans wrote “Poor Jana” in the comments, hinting that she continues to play a supportive role in all her siblings’ lives.

The eldest Duggar girl has been looking out for the right man to come into her life.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” the 27-year-old Duggar said according to Radar Online. “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy. Especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

