It’s been two years since Zayn Malik official separated from One Direction, and the entire fandom hasn’t been the same since. Although the members all have blossoming solo careers, fans are still hoping for a reunion of sorts. However, Malik might not take part in that reunion anytime soon.

In a recent interview, Malik, who recently dropped his newest track, “Dusk Till Dawn,” opened up about his current relationship with his former One Direction band mate Louis Tomlinson.

Malik and Tomlinson were the closest of friends during their days together in the band. The “Just Hold On” singer said that Malik was his go-to person whenever he just wanted to hang around. However, things went sour for the pair shortly after Malik exited the group and got into a heated Twitter argument with Tomlinson in 2015.

Both made an effort to mend their strained relationship after Louis Tomlinson’s mother, Johannah Deakin, died from cancer in December of 2016. According to Tomlinson, before his mother died, she asked him to make up with Malik.

Twenty-four-year-old Malik, however, told Us Weekly that “everything is on a civil level” when it comes to his relationship with Tomlinson. He admitted that they were a lot closer when they were still together in One Direction, but things are no longer as they used to be.

“We’re all growing as individual men and we still keep in touch and check in with each other not as much as we used to,” Malik revealed.

When it comes to solo fame, Harry Styles and Zayn Malik are most often pitted against one another. Although Malik had a head start, gaining huge success for his first solo album, Mind of Mine, Styles quickly caught up with his self-titled first solo album.

In hindsight, both Styles and Malik provided two of One Direction’s most powerful vocals. It’d be easy to think that they had a solid bond, but Malik now revealed the opposite.

“To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him when I left,” the British Pakistani singer said.

Zayn Malik’s comment about his relationship with Harry Styles elicited surprised reactions from fans, who then shared photos and accounts of the two talking fondly about each other.

If y'all believe that Harry and Zayn didn't even talk in the band i would like you to explain this to me then pic.twitter.com/wis1Sd0Kkk — NooR???? (@Hazlover_NH) September 12, 2017

Zayn : I really never spoke to Harry even when I was in the band

Me : WHAT IS HE EVEN TALKING ABOUT ?!!!! pic.twitter.com/ePrbO2O51e — Directioner Diaries✨ (@Direct_Diaries) September 14, 2017

For everyone asking – Zayn & Harry used to be good friends.Since Z left the band they are kind of talking less.They are still mates tho. Xxx pic.twitter.com/TWXw1Eeell — Waliyha Malik (@WaIiyhaAMalik) September 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Zayn Malik is promoting his new song, “Dusk Till Dawn,” which features Sia.

