Neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin Defends Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Son

In a strange turn of events, the self-affirmed Neo-Nazi and head internet troll behind The Daily Stormer website has appeared recently on Israeli news to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son, Yair, for his purportedly antisemitic memes posted online. This wouldn’t be the first time that a major Alt-Right figure had appeared in the Israeli news. Recently, Identity Europa frontman, Richard Spencer, infamous as the “punchable Nazi,” recently referred to himself as a “White Zionist.”

The controversy comes after Yair Netanyahu posted memes supposedly referring to the “Zionist Occupational Government.” Yair has since removed the meme after a massive public outcry that comes at the worst possible time for his father, the Prime Minister, who has recently been embroiled in a scandal himself.

Netanyahu has been referred to as the Israeli Donald Trump by Washington Post. Netanyahu is currently under fire already for several scandals involving corruption, including the so-called “submarine scandal.”

Anglin’s appearance on television was to show support for Yair Netanyahu and his opinions. “I stand with Yair and his memes and I’m glad to see there is an alt-right in Israel who are standing against the corrosive influence in the West of the Jewish people,” Anglin told Channel 2. “I’m defending Yair Netanyahu because he stood up against the Jews.”

Yair was featured on the front page of the infamous Daily Stormer recently. The site even changed their banner to announce themselves “the number one Yair Netanyahu fan-site.” A similar situation occurred with the YouTube personality, Pew-Die-Pie.

According to Ha’aretz in Israel, Anglin is “currently in hiding” to avoid being served by lawyers of a Montana woman who is suing him for his part in organizing a doxxing and trolling campaign against her and her family.

It seems that Haaretz and Anglin have never seen the original meme and as a result misunderstood Yair’s edit in the same way. Oh, boy. pic.twitter.com/3j4r47puo4 — aardvarksilence (@aardvarksilence) September 14, 2017

Here’s Andrew Anglin of the Daily Stormer, sticking up for Yair Netanyahu. The truth knows strange bedfellows! https://t.co/0oIaXfxpDI — Joshua Seidel (@jewrightwing) September 14, 2017

“Yair is the one that’s under attack here. I mean, the man cannot be judged by his father. The man is being attacked by everyone in the world. All the American Jews are coming out and attacking him. All these leftist Israeli papers are calling him an anti-Semite, and what he is doing: Standing up against George Soros and the liberal Jews.”

[Featured image by Uriel Sinai / Stringer / Getty Images]