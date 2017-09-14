Missouri Teen Says She Was Publicly Body-Shamed By Her Teacher For Having Big Breasts, Violating Dress Code

A Missouri teenager says she was called out in front of her class for being “too busty” and that her allegedly-too-tight clothing violated the school’s dress code. Now the story of the girl’s plight has gone viral, calling into question the enforcement of school dress codes and their disproportionate effect on girls.

As CBS News reports, 17-year-old Kelsey Anderson was in class at Joplin High School on Friday, September 8, when her teacher called her out in front of her class for purportedly violating the school’s dress code. Kelsey, dressed at the time in a burgundy long-sleeved, laced, V-neck shirt and jeans with ripped knees, claims she was told she was too “busty” for the outfit she was wearing, and that “plus-sized women” need to shop at stores that sell larger clothes.

She was then sent to the principal’s office.

Joplin High School’s student handbook, which is posted online here, specifies that “excessively tight” clothing is “inappropriate for a school setting.” However, the handbook does not define “excessively tight,” and it appears that the matter is left to the judgment of school officials.

In the principal’s office, Kelsey claims that she wasn’t given much sympathy.

“When I was pulled into a meeting with the Principal, he told me that he had never heard of me being victimized before and he didn’t really believe what I said.”

In a September 8 Facebook post, Kelsey’s mother, Melissa Barber, claimed that she (Melissa) also got nowhere trying to have a conversation with school officials about what happened to Kelsey.

“I refuse to put my daughter in a situation where her self esteem is completely destroyed. She is there to learn. This whole time she was missing out on an education while we were all sitting in a room discussing her boobs.”

Now that Barber’s Facebook post and Kelsey’s story have gone viral, according to The Joplin Globe, Joplin school officials appear to be taking action. In a statement, the district said that the incident is being investigated and that Kelsey’s allegations, if true, are indeed serious.

“The district does not consider comments by staff members about students’ bodies appropriate.Our staff conduct policy requires all staff members to maintain courteous and professional relationships with students.”

According to a March 30 report by CNN, school dress codes often have the unintended effect of body-shaming girls.

In fact, just about every week, stories will pop up on social media about girls being body-shamed for violating school dress codes (shorts too short, shoulders or elbows exposed, and so on). Mother Catherine Pearlman, who claims her own daughter was publicly body-shamed for wearing “too-revealing” clothes, says school dress codes send the wrong message to young girls.

“I think there are these subtle messages that sort of carry on that we shouldn’t show something. Why shouldn’t we show something? Because something’s wrong with our body.We need to be teaching the boys what appropriate behavior is instead of teaching the girls that they have to cover up to protect themselves from the boys.”

Back in Joplin, Kelsey’s family have hired an attorney, although as of this writing it is not clear if they intend to sue.

Do you believe Kelsey Anderson was unfairly body-shamed at her high school? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Melissa Barber/Facebook]