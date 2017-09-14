Kailyn Lowry Baby Name: She Offers An Update On ‘Baby Lo’ After ‘Murphy Nixon’ Surfaces On Snapchat

Kailyn Lowry’s new baby is not named Murphy Nixon.

Although a photo recently surfaced online that appeared to have been shared on the Teen Mom 2 star’s Snapchat account and declared that the name had been chosen, Lowry has since set the record straight, revealing that she and Chris Lopez still haven’t decided on a first and middle name for their child.

“That’s not his name,” Kailyn Lowry confirmed to Radar Online on September 14. “Chris and I just can’t decide.”

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez welcomed their baby boy on August 5, and while weeks have passed since his arrival, they have yet to chose a name and don’t have any ideas. As Lowry explained to the outlet, everything that they thought they liked for their boy no longer seems like a good fit.

Among the names that Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez previously liked are Murphy, Ripkin, Griffin, Nixon, and Silas.

Prior to the birth of “Baby Lo,” which has been his nickname since before his arrival, Kailyn Lowry requested her fans to help her with some suggestions and even enlisted the help of her two older children, 7-year-old Isaac and 3-year-old Lincoln. In turn, she learned that Murphy was “ok… for a dog” and was given the suggestion of “Climber” from her middle child.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:52am PDT

Kailyn Lowry announced she was expecting her third child in February of this year and was immediately criticized for allowing herself to get pregnant by a third man so soon after splitting from her former husband, Javi Marroquin.

As fans may recall, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin parted ways in May of last year, and months later, she was rumored to have moved on. Then, sometime later that year, Lowry conceived her third child with Chris Lopez, and their romance came to an end just a short time later.

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, her growing family, and her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Jenelle Evans, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 every Monday night at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]