‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin ‘Open’ To Dating Co-Star Briana DeJesus

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is a single man yet again after splitting with his most recent girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. Javi, who is the father of Kailyn Lowry’s son, Lincoln, recently spoke out about rumors that he and his MTV co-star, Briana DeJesus, may have a thing, and his words may surprise fans.

According to Radar Online, Javi Marroquin told the publication that he would absolutely be “open to dating” Briana DeJesus. The Teen Mom 2 dad says that Briana is “really cool” and that he loves her entire family. Marroquin goes on to say that DeJesus is “really beautiful” and that the two often “text back and forth.”

It seems that Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are a bit more than just friends, and the Teen Mom 2 dad says that he’s planning on taking her out when the two next meet. “I’ll take her out somewhere. We’ll see,” he said. Some fans believe that the two would make an adorable pair, and that Javi would be good to Briana and her two daughters. In the past, Marroquin embraced Kailyn Lowry’s oldest son, Isaac, whom he still spends time with despite divorcing Lowry earlier this year. Javi often calls Isaac his best friend, and recently taught him how to ride his bike without training wheels.

Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin is also speaking out about his break up with Lauren Comeau. The pair met at a mutual friend’s wedding in July and decided to give their long-distance romance a shot. However, things didn’t work out for the couple, and Javi says he’s “learning” that not everyone likes, or wants, the attention that his reality TV status brings to their lives.

Even though Javi knows all too well the struggles of dating someone who is on television, since he began his relationship with Kailyn Lowry while she was already seasons into filming Teen Mom 2, he says he is still holding out hope that he and Lauren may get back together, calling the time he spent with her “the happiest” he’s ever been.

What are your thoughts on Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin’s comments on his love life? Do you think he should date Briana DeJesus?

