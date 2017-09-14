Real Reason Why Finn Balor/Brock Lesnar Match For The WWE Universal Title Hasn’t Happened Yet

The WWE Universe is still wondering if Finn Balor will ever receive his rematch with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. Technically, Finn is still owed a rematch for relinquishing the title last year after WWE Summerslam. However, it doesn’t seem that WWE officials are planning to give him a title shot before the end of the year. At this point, the WWE Universe wants to know why Balor is being held back.

It’s worth noting that no former WWE Universal Champion has received his rematch for the title. Balor still hasn’t received his opportunity. Kevin Owens lost the title to Goldberg at WWE FastLane and immediately went into a feud with Chris Jericho over the United States Championship. Goldberg lost the Universal Title to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, but it was meant to be a retirement match. He didn’t want a rematch.

It’s a testament to Finn Balor’s rapport with the WWE Universe that the fans are still fighting for him to get his rematch with Brock Lesnar over a year after relinquishing the WWE Universal Championship. There is clearly big money in a match between Balor and Lesnar, but WWE officials have yet to pull the trigger on it.

A huge problem is that Finn Balor hasn’t been overly ambitious about receiving his rematch on Raw either since returning to WWE television. Aside from making a few comments during his promos, Finn Balor has not done anything ambitious to get the rematch or gone to Kurt Angle and demanded it. It seems that Balor is content waiting in line despite the fact that he’s owed a title shot before Braun Strowman or anyone else.

At WWE No Mercy, Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, and it’s being rumored that The Beast won’t be defending the title again for the rest of 2017. On paper, Finn Balor should receive his rematch after No Mercy, but it’s being discussed that WWE officials likely do not want to give Balor a match with Lesnar only to have his lose his rematch and have nothing else to go after.

The expectation is that Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34. Because of that, Lesnar will be holding the title for another seven months and there is nothing else for Balor to do except wait for his opportunity. WWE officials could be saving Balor vs. Lesnar for the WWE Royal Rumble or another PPV, but it’s logical that the powers that be want to save Balor from taking a big loss. However, that logic will be put into question if Lesnar defeats Strowman clean next week.

