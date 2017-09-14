North Korea Threatens To ‘Sink’ Japan, Beat U.S. ‘Like A Rabid Dog’ Following Sanctions

North Korea threatened to “sink” Japan and promised to turn the U.S. into “ash and darkness” after the two nations spearheaded tough sanctions against the secretive Asian regime, The Guardian is reporting. The sanctions follow recent nuclear missile tests on the peninsula, including one that Pyongyang claimed was a hydrogen bomb.

The United Nations Security Council, which Pyongyang calls a “tool of evil,” imposed the strict sanctions following the latest round of nuclear tests. Those sanctions include a ban on textile and oil exports from the country. In response, Pyongyang has called for the council, which it describes as being on Washington’s payroll, to be broken up.

Further, the regime had some pointed words for Japan.

“The four islands of the [Japanese] archipelago should be sunken into the sea by the nuclear bomb of Juche*. Japan is no longer needed to exist near us.”

*Juche is a North Korean term that refers to the philosophy of self-reliance advocated by the country’s founder, and grandfather of Kim Jong-Un, Kim Il-Sung.

Regarding the U.S.’ role in the sanctions, Pyongyang was also direct.

“Let’s reduce the US mainland into ashes and darkness. Let’s vent our spite with mobilization of all retaliation means which have been prepared till now.”

Japanese government spokesperson Yoshihide Suga described Pyongyang’s threats as “extremely provocative and egregious.”

“It is something that markedly heightens regional tension and is absolutely unacceptable.”

Although officially banned from carrying out nuclear tests by The Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty, North Korea has been openly and brazenly carrying out missile and nuclear tests over the past several months, testing ballistics on the ground and launching missiles into the air.

One such missile flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido (home to approximately 5.5 million people), triggering emergency sirens. That particular missile, like every other missile Pyongyang has launched recently, did not land on the ground.

Meanwhile, nuclear tests on the ground reveal just how far Pyongyang’s nuclear capabilities have advanced. On September 3, the North detonated a device that they claimed was a hydrogen bomb. So powerful was the explosion that it registered 5.8 to 6.1 on the Richter Scale. North Korea watchdog website 38 North claimed the device’s yield was roughly 250 kilotons. The nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima, by way of comparison, was about 15 kilotons.

