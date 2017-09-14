Hillary Clinton’s Hair Worth $5,000 A Strand — Weird Plucking Offer Puts Guy In Jail

Martin Shkreli has gone to jail after offering a bounty for a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair. The 34-year-old is often referred to as Pharma Bro because of an astronomical price hike of a lifesaving drug he put in place a while back, which gave him his first 15 minutes of fame. Shkreli didn’t expect to be behind bars after promoting a ploy online that entailed approaching Hillary Clinton and plucking a strand of her hair, but the judge had different ideas.

Shkreli was out on bail when he made this strand of hair request on social media, a request that soon went viral and sparked outrage. Pharma Bro was under the watchful eye of the court system after he was convicted of three counts of securities fraud in August and then put up a $5 million bail for his freedom. The judge didn’t take too kindly to Shkreli’s social media post that offered $5,000 as a bounty on a strand of Hillary’s hair which he requested be obtained while she was out on her book signing tour.

Once his request went viral, many from across the social media world accused him of condoning violence against Hillary. This post violated the terms of bail from Shkreli’s security fraud case after the judge ruled that the Pharma Bro’s hair plucking request was a threat against Hillary Clinton. The post that got Shreli in hot water can be seen below.

“The Clinton Foundation is willing to KILL to protect its secrets. So on HRC’s book tour, try to grab a hair from her. I must confirm the sequences I have. Will pay $5,000 per hair obtained from Hillary Clinton.”

Shkreli made a Facebook post looking for a strand of Hillary's hair. https://t.co/x4Nqnik5hD — Buzz.ie (@buzzdotie) September 14, 2017

U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto ordered Pharma Bro’s bail of $5 million revoked and Shkreli locked up behind bars. According to the New York Post, once Shkreli found himself in hot water he claimed that his social media post was nothing more than a joke.

Shkreli did write an apology letter to the court, saying, “I am not a violent person.” But according to the Telegram, ” for the judge, it was too little, too late.” The judge said, “He doesn’t have to apologize to me. He should apologize to the government, the Secret Service, and Hillary Clinton.”

Shkerli said in his own defense “this is satire, meant for humor and not an endorsement of violence against a truly wonderful public servant.” The New York Post, which called Shkreli “a loudmouth,” reports how he has been very vocal in the past about his disdain for Hillary Clinton. In recent weeks he’s upped the ante on his jokes about the former Secretary of State.

This lunatic will pay you $5,000 for some of Hillary's hair. And he just got out of jail. https://t.co/EJLecsXm7J — Kiss Country (@KissCountry937) September 9, 2017

He created one recent post, which pictured his image holding a “bio-hazard bag” and claimed that bag held the DNA of Hillary Clinton. The post was captioned, “What’s this, Hillary Clinton DNA, you say? How’d I get that? How’d I get Carter 5?” He was not shy about posting his dislike for the woman who tried to break that glass ceiling, which ended in an ill-fated campaign for the presidency.

[Featured Image by Greg Allen/AP Images]