Carrie Underwood Makes Huge Super Bowl Announcement, Talks ‘American Idol’ Reboot

Carrie Underwood recently made a huge announcement about the 2018 Super Bowl, and she’s also revealing how she really feels about the return of American Idol.

Carrie, who shot to fame after winning Season 4 of the talent search in 2005, spoke out about the upcoming ABC reboot of the series, which formally aired on Fox for 15 seasons.

“I love it when there are things out there that give people like me a chance,” she told Hollywood Life this week while promoting her Dick’s Sporting Goods athleisure line, CALIA by Carrie Underwood.

And even though she probably won’t be joining the judging panel, despite rumors that swirled earlier this year, the country superstar confirmed that she’s definitely going to support the series at its new home.

“Any shows like that that give an unknown an opportunity, I think is a really great thing,” she said of ABC’s plans to bring the show back to TV.

Katy Perry is so far the confirmed judge for the new version of the series, while Ryan Seacrest has also been officially announced to return as host.

But while the “Blown Away” singer won’t have a judging position on American Idol, the multiple Grammy winner recently confirmed that she won’t be away from fans’ screens and ears completely when the show debuts next year.

Amid the premiere of her new opening sequence for NBC’s Sunday Night Football on September 10, executive producer Fred Gaudelli confirmed that the superstar already has something very special lined-up for the 2018 Super Bowl. The game will air live around the world from U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, on February 4.

He confirmed that Carrie has actually filmed a very special opening segment for the big game that features an unheard original song she wrote titled “The Champion.”

“I think it’s going to become a sports anthem,” he teased of the song in an interview with Variety. “It’s going to be one of those songs that you see cut to highlights for the next 25 years.”

Carrie also revealed that the Super Bowl song has the approval of at least one athlete, her husband and former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher.

“My husband loved it. He would listen to it before playoff games,” she explained of “The Champion,” revealing that Mike actually wanted to play the track for his teammates in the locker-room but she had to tell him to keep it under lock and key.

“He was like ‘I want everyone to hear it!’ and I had to tell him, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t play it in the locker room. I’m sorry,'” she said. “But that was a good indicator that we were on the right track.”

Carrie’s Super Bowl announcement comes amid much speculation over whether or not she’ll perform the halftime show during the big game.

After Lady Gaga took to the stage for Super Bowl 2017, a slew of fans tweeted out their support for Underwood to be the next performer to entertain the millions of football fans tuning in from around the world.

Carrie has never confirmed nor denied if she’s ever been asked to take on the iconic halftime show, though Terez Owens claimed in 2014 that she was allegedly in the running to perform during Super Bowl 2015 in Glendale, Arizona.

“A few inside sources revealed to us that Underwood most likely will be doing the super bowl halftime show this year,” the site claimed at the time.

However, Carrie announced in September 2014 that she and her husband were expecting their first child, their son, Isaiah, which likely took the star out of the running. The halftime slot then went to popstar Katy Perry.

Do you think Carrie Underwood should perform the Super Bowl halftime show this year?

[Featured Image by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Calia]