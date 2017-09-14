Jessa Duggar Does The Most For Mother Michelle’s Birthday, Jinger Duggar And Baby Henry Helps Her Popularity

Jessa Duggar may just be another Duggar daughter, but for her mother’s birthday this year, she went above and beyond to show her gratitude. The 24-year-old star of Counting On is a mother herself, having had two baby boys – Spurgeon and Henry – in the past two years with her husband, Ben Seewald. For her mother’s 51st birthday, Jessa did the most out of all her siblings on the family blog.

Many of Jim Bob and Michelle’s kids are married off now, which means that they moved out to start their own families. Not having them around her all the time may means that they have to come up with creative ways to celebrate her birthday. Many of them chose to make a simple video, in which they share their favorite memories from growing up.

Jinger Duggar spoke about the late night talks, her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, talked about the with smiley face omelets that Michelle made for him, Josh Duggar mentioned her love for roller skating and his wife, Anna Duggar, thanked her for all the help she gave in bringing a new baby into the world.

But Jessa Duggar went above and beyond all her siblings and their spouses by writing up a lengthy blogpost detailing all those moments that her mother changed her life.

“You let us make forts in the living room using couch cushions, sheets, and dining chairs. We saw you take joy in our childlike joy and laughter, and we saw Jesus in you,” Jessa wrote in her blog post. “I remember the smell of the perfume you wore when I was little, and it is still one of my favorites to this day because it reminds me of you. We girls always felt so grown up when you would let us wear it on special occasions. I remember us begging you to do our hair just like yours, and we would beam as daddy would tell us “You’re beautiful– just like your Mama!””

The 24-year-old Duggar even posted a slideshow of the rare pictures of her mother, showing how she has changed over the years.

So far, in 2017, Jessa has been the only Duggar, who did not find themselves wrapped up in a serious scandal. With Josh Duggar’s scandals and lawsuits still continuing, Derick Dillard found himself criticized after posting homophobic tweets, Jinger Duggar shocked fans by wearing pants, Joy-Anna Duggar got pregnant just three months after her wedding and Joseph Duggar tied the knot with Kendra Caldwell a month earlier than the announced date.

To make sure that she still remains relevant with the family, she has been showing off her tight bond with Jinger Duggar. While they have many sisters, who are very similar in age, they tout their sisterhood to be one of the most precious bonds in the family.

In the most recent episode of Counting On, Jessa and Ben flew all the way to Texas so that Jinger and Jeremy could meet baby Henry. Jessa was the Maid of Honor at Jinger’s wedding and, ever since her little sister moved away to Laredo, Texas, she has been using her Instagram account to continue their strong connection.

Just a week ago, the mother of two posted an extensive slideshow of pictures from their childhood, showing how their bond goes all the way back.

Jinger buddy. ???? @jingervuolo Swipe left for more pics! . ????❤???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

