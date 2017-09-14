Bethenny Frankel Discovers Skin Cancer On Her Face

Bethenny Frankel recently discovered a growth on her face that has since been diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma.

According to a new report, the Real Housewives of New York City star was tested for skin cancer last month after having a growth below her eye removed from her face, and now, she is set to undergo surgery to remove the skin cancer.

“The doctor confirmed it is indeed basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer, and says while it is cancer, I am lucky to have it removed,” Bethenny Frankel revealed to People Magazine on September 13, adding that the diagnosis won’t affect her overall health.

Bethenny Frankel will soon undergo Mohs surgery to remove the skin cancer from her face and will also have plastic surgery immediately after in an effort to remove any scarring left behind.

Continuing on to People Magazine, Bethenny Frankel said that she was quite lucky to have discovered the growth quickly, as it allowed her the time she needed to face the health crisis head on and ensure that she would not be facing a years-long battle with skin cancer. She also said that the diagnosis has served as a sharp reminder of why it is so important to always wear hats and keep her skin protected with sunscreen when she is spending time outdoors.

Bethenny Frankel went on to tell her audience that they should always make sure that they rub in the sunscreen they spray on their children. As she explained, the spray itself will not keep them fully protected.

“I love to swim in the ocean and go to the beach, but this is a reminder that the sun is not your friend,” Bethenny Frankel added.

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Aug 23, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

In other Bethenny Frankel news, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has reportedly rekindled her relationship with former boyfriend Dennis Shields, who she was first spotted with in 2016 prior to the finalization of her divorce from Jason Hoppy.

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Sep 12, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, including LuAnn De Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer, are expected to begin production on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City later this year.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]