Dog Race Shocker: Winning Greyhound Tests Positive For Cocaine – Trainer Claims People Patting Dog Caused It

Clonbrien Hero might be a winning greyhound that won the Irish Laurels, but the condition of the greyhound is shocking the world after learning that he tested positive for cocaine. Greyhound racing is a highly competitive sport, and the dog that won the Irish Laurels at Curraheen Park in late July is now at the center of controversy for the discovery of cocaine in his system.

According to the Independent, Hero won the race that is one of the largest greyhound races in Ireland. However, the presence of a Class A drug in Clonbrien Hero’s system has added a big twist to the results, with cocaine being found on three separate testing occasions.

Clonbrien Hero was found to have benzoylecgonine in his system, which is a metabolite of cocaine. The testing results that proved cocaine was in the greyhound during the competition on three separate instances is a controversial matter that will require an inquiry from the Control Committee. Not only had Hero won the Irish Laurels, but he also won the Produce Stakes at Clonmel earlier in the year. The greyhound is trained by Graham Holland for Kay Murphy, and the news that the greyhound race winner tested positive for cocaine is sending shockwaves through social media.

Irish Laurels champion greyhound Clonbrien Hero has tested positive for cocaine https://t.co/tDwR02Aq66 pic.twitter.com/CgqAAJ0Aav — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) September 13, 2017

The star of the greyhound racing world testing positive for cocaine use has dog lovers reacting with horror online and asking about the health of the dog. Calling the shocking report about the champion Irish greyhound testing positive for cocaine “bonkers,” dog racing fans are asking online about less harmful ways to ensure a dog could win a race, like tempting other dogs with sausages dropped into their stalls prior to the start of the race.

Today, we are all greyhounds https://t.co/TfOLTzAzF5 — bella hadidnt (@weekend3warrior) September 14, 2017

However, claims from the greyhound’s trainer that the dog may have tested positive for cocaine from people patting the dog on the head is a theory that isn’t going over well with people online. According to the below tweet from Mark Tighe, a journalist with Sunday Times Ireland, the greyhound’s trainer claimed that the dog might have tested positive for cocaine due to people having cocaine on their hands and patting the dog’s head.

Trainer of champion greyhound that tested positive for cocaine tells @thetimesIE the dog could've got it from hands of ppl patting its head. — Mark Tighe (@marktigheST) September 14, 2017

[Featured Image by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images]