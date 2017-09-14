Is Kourtney Kardashian Still Dating Boyfriend Younes Bendjima? She’s Spotted Attending Church With Bieber

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, was noticeably absent last night when the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended a church service with her rumored ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

Although Kardashian, 38, and Bendjima, 24, appeared to be going strong earlier this month when they were caught kissing at an event in Malibu, it was 23-year-old Bieber who was seen attending Wednesday night’s church service with the mother of three at the Hillsong Church in Beverly Hills, California.

Also spotted at the service, as the Daily Mail revealed on September 14, were Larsa Pippen, Chris Pratt, and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick.

In photos from the church service, Kourtney Kardashian was seen sporting a white T-shirt, jeans, and black boots. Meanwhile, her rumored ex-flame kept things simple in a blue T-shirt with a matching hat and shoes and black Givenchy slides.

While it is unclear whether or not Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber spent time with one another inside of the venue, the mother of three appeared to arrive to the service with her longtime friend, Larsa Pippen, who previously starred on The Real Housewives of Miami and recently relocated to Los Angeles from the East Coast with her husband, Scottie Pippen.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 1, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen have been spending tons of time with one another since Pippen moved to Los Angeles, and earlier this month, Kardashian posted an image of the two of them posing alongside one another after a hike.

As fans will recall, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were romantically linked to one another from late 2016 to mid 2015 but never publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Since Kourtney Kardashian’s rumored romance with Justin Bieber came to an end, she’s been spending tons of time with Younes Bendjima, and despite the fact that they haven’t been seen together in recent days, there is no real reason to believe they have split.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including sisters Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, are currently in production on Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 14. There is no word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment.

[Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]