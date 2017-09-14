’90 Day Fiance’ Star Danielle Mullins Jbali Fires Back At Ex-Manager, Will Continue Her Weight Loss Journey

Despite losing her makeover show, 90 Day Fiance star Danielle Mullins Jbali is adamant to pursue her weight loss plan. Last week, Danielle announced on her social media accounts that she has parted ways with GR Media, her talent agency of two months, which was supposed to give her a solo show similar to Mama June Shannon’s From Not To Hot.

On Sept. 7, Danielle told her fans that she is no longer under the management of Gina Rodriguez, the same manager and producer of Mama June’s show. There was some drama in the reality star’s announcement, as she mentioned that her first post got deleted, but not by her. Shortly after, Starcasm reported that Danielle found her ex-manager to be very controlling and told her to stop interacting with her fans on social media.

Gina Rodriguez immediately debunked Danielle’s claims. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the talent agent clarified that it was she who “quit on Danielle, not the other way around.” She explained that the reason for her decision was because the 90 Day Fiance star showed extremely unstable behavior.

Gina also revealed that Danielle’s supposedly makeover show has never been a done deal. According to her, this was only assumed by the media and fans.

Now, Danielle Jbali is firing back at her short-lived manager. In a lengthy Facebook post, the 44-year-old reality star denied that she showed unstable behavior towards Gina and company as they claimed. In fact, she explained, they never even met in person.

“My dealings were with Gina Rodriguez and I only talked to her a few times on the phone and the rest of the activity was done by text messaging,” Danielle wrote.

“I have been accused of extremely unstable behavior by all three which is not the case. How can they say that when they have never met me in person?”

Furthermore, Danielle is claiming that there was, indeed, a makeover show planned for her. In fact, sources close to Danielle revealed that she already lost six pounds in preparation for her solo show. However, she said that Gina’s camp “set her up to fail” from the start by devising an impossible weight loss program.

According to Danielle, her former management wanted her to lose at least 20 pounds in a span of only one to two weeks. Now, Danielle is determined more than ever to shed off the extra pounds–with or without a show or a manager.

“I am moving on from this on my own [weight loss] journey, or with the help of another manager.”

This is me and a little girl named Ava who is a fan. Her dad and her drove an hour to meet me so I could sign a picture for her mom's birthday. A post shared by Danielle Jbali (@danielle_jbali) on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

This news comes after 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 2 wrapped up. Danielle appeared on the reality show along with her Tunisian ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali. The two have finalized their divorce this year. However, at the end of the show, Danielle revealed her plans to sue Mohamed for not paying for her lawyer’s fees as he promised.

[Featured Images by Danielle Mullins Jbali/Facebook and Danielle Mullins Jbali/Facebook]