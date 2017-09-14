Teresa Giudice And Danielle Staub’s Relationship Is ‘Perfect’ Ahead Of ‘RHONJ’ Season 8

Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub once had one of the most talked-about feuds of the Real Housewives series, but these days, the New Jersey-based co-stars are on good terms. In fact, during a recent event, Staub said her friendship with Giudice was “perfect.”

On September 12, Danielle Staub attended Us Weekly magazine’s 2017 Most Stylish New Yorkers event at the Jane Ballroom, and during the bash, she dished on her upcoming return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey for Season 8.

“I am so ready,” Staub explained to the magazine, according to a report on September 13. “Everything aligned perfectly.”

Danielle Staub’s return to The Real Housewives of New Jersey was first reported earlier this year, and months later, Bravo confirmed that she would be appearing on Season 8 in a recurring role. As fans will recall, Staub previously appeared on the Bravo TV reality show in a full-time role on Seasons 1 and 2.

Prior to the reports of her return to the show, Danielle Staub shared a photo of herself and Teresa Giudice attending a yoga class together. Of the reunion, Staub admitted that she and Giudice had a long road back to one another. However, once they reconnected, things between them have evolved naturally and they are now in a great place.

“We’re really good. I just don’t think there’s going to be any problems between [Teresa] and I,” Staub told Us Weekly magazine.

Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub, and their co-stars will be joined by an all-new cast member, Margaret Josephs, during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8, and according to Staub’s social media fee, she and Josephs appear to be quite close. In fact, Josephs has been seen in several of Staub’s latest posts on Instagram.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, Danielle Staub, and their co-stars, including Dolores Catania, Siggy Flicker, Melissa Gorga, and new cast member Margaret Josephs, tune into the Season 8 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesday, October 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

For a sneak peek at the upcoming season, check out the clip below.

