Nikki Bella Accused Of Cheating On Fiancé John Cena — By Her Own Mom [Video]

Nikki Bella — half of WWE divas the Bella Twins — suffered a pretty awkward moment on the September 13 episode of E!’s Total Bellas after she was accused of cheating on her fiancé and fellow WWE wrestler John Cena by her own mom.

The awkward moment went down on the most recent episode of Nikki and twin sister Bella’s E! reality show after the sisters’ mom, Kathy, saw a mysterious man walking around her daughter’s home in a towel during a FaceTime call.

In the moment captured by E! cameras, Brie revealed to her sister that their mom thought she was being unfaithful to the wrestler after accusing Nikki of cheating during a private phone call.

“Mom called me. I think she’s crazy, but, you know, I have to tell you everything,” Bella told her identical twin. “Mom thinks you’re cheating on John.”

A pretty shocked Nikki then hit back, “What? With who?”

But despite Kathy’s suspicions, it turns out that the mystery man was actually just the Bella twins’ brother J.J. Garcia.

Garcia was staying with his sister and John after separating from his wife, Lauren Garcia, but wasn’t yet ready to reveal the news about his marriage problems to his mom.

When faced with the cheating allegations, Nikki then came clean about her brother’s marriage troubles in an emotional moment with their mom on the Total Divas spin-off series.

But while her brother may be going through some tough times when it comes to his relationship with his wife, it looks like Nikki and her husband-to-be are pretty far from the drama amid the cheating allegations that came from Bella’s mom.

The couple – who recently celebrated their five year anniversary – are currently making plans to head down the aisle, but not before Nikki struts her stuff in the ballroom on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars for Season 25, set to debut on September 18.

Bella recently revealed that she’s already enjoying the DWTS process and even wants her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev to choreograph their first dance.

“I for sure want to learn my first dance here,” Bella told E! News of doing something special with John when they tie the knot, though she’s previously revealed that she and her husband-to-be won’t be officially confirming the date of their wedding.

“I want to do something kind of pretty and cool,” she continued. “I would love for [DWTS’s professional dancers] to help us out.”

“Can you imagine going to someone’s wedding and they just whip out these insane moves?” she then asked of having a fully choreographed first dance when after she walks down the aisle with Cena.

Bella’s also been teasing in recent weeks that fans could potentially see her and Cena’s wedding on TV. She hinted that she’d be willing to televise her wedding for the next season of Total Bellas.

Total Bellas airs on E! on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. Dancing with the Stars Season 25 will premiere on ABC on September 18.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]