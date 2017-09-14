Brad PItt Storms Off Set, Difficult Day As Angelina Jolie Hints New Film Behind Split From Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have made it through a year of troublesome divorce and custody drama and it seems that it’s certainly taking its toll on both of the stars.

Brad Pitt, one of Hollywood’s most notable actors, is finally back at work, filming the latest flick within which he’ll star in, Ad Astra. Unfortunately, reports have been made that Brad is struggling more than expected, while back on set.

A source shares that while filming, Pitt became frustrated after a day of filming stunts for the action movie, and stormed off set. An insider spoke with Hollywood Life regarding the stressful day that Pitt recently experienced.

“Brad stormed off set after one of his toughest days yesterday. He has been really stressed out over his divorce with Angelina and yesterday while shooting difficult scenes including stunts, his emotions got the best of him.”

The stunt work that was required during filming reportedly “pushed the star over the edge,” as the insider shares. “It was a grueling day, Brad had been attached to wires, it was intense and his discussions with his director, Jim Gray, whom he has known for decades got very heated.”

Although moments were tense between Pitt and the director, the heated conversation was one that was based on creative differences, but was not something that would throw off the production completely.

The source continues to remind that Brad is a perfectionist when it comes to his work. therefore, it’s more likely that the stress was simply to do with this, but the reaction by the star may have been bigger than usual, seeing as he is still struggling in his personal life.

As stated, the split has been tough on the estranged couple, as well as on their six children. Angelina Jolie has been quite open, and has talked about her split from Brad during a number of interviews over the past year.

Most recently, Jolie hinted to the New York Times that her latest directorial efforts on the film First They Killed My Father was the catapult to the star’s decision to call it quits with Pitt, as the Daily Beast shares.

“In a fascinating aside, New York Times interviewer Cara Buckley suggests that Jolie ‘intimated’ that making her new Netflix film, which deals with the horrors of Pol Pot’s Cambodian genocide, ‘might have informed her decision to leave’ Pitt.”

The report went on to note that Angelina focused on what family truly meant during production and thought about how family “should help each other and take care of one another.”

