‘Disney After Hours’ Post-Park Close Event Returning To Magic Kingdom In 2018, All Dates Revealed

It was an event that received quite a bit of criticism in its first run at the Magic Kingdom, but Walt Disney World fixed their “Disney After Hours” event for its next go-round. The good thing is that the lower price ended up being successful enough to have it return once again, and now, it will be coming back next year. That’s right, Disney has announced that its late night romp around the Magic Kingdom will return in 2018.

Guests have been checking back constantly, and on Thursday morning, the official website of Walt Disney World was updated with the new dates. Unfortunately, the first one is still close to four months away, but at least “Disney After Hours” is going to happen.

The hard-ticketed event is going to return for seven dates through the months of January, February, and March of 2018. It now appears as if this will be something that could end up taking place each year, and that is a good thing.

For those who aren’t aware of what this event is, it’s a great chance for guests to enjoy virtually all that Magic Kingdom has to offer, but without the crowds. For three hours after park closing, guests can go around and take on 25 of the best attractions in the place with little to no wait at all.

The price for “Disney After Hours” remains at the lower cost from earlier this year and will run $119 per adult or child, not including tax. Guests who have an Annual Pass, or who are Disney Vacation Club Members, can purchase tickets for $89 without tax.

Here are the seven dates scheduled for 2018.

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Jan. 19, 26, 30

Feb. 8

9 p.m. to midnight

Feb. 15

March 1, 8

Guests will be able to check-in early and enter Magic Kingdom starting at 7 p.m. on all of those evenings.

The complimentary popcorn, ice cream, and select beverages will still be available to guests who have purchased tickets for the event. The Main Street Bakery will also be open with additional food and drink items available for purchase.

Here is the full list of Magic Kingdom attractions that will be operating for “Disney After Hours.” This list is subject to change and could be affected by refurbishments.

Astro Orbiter

The Barnstormer

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin

Country Bear Jamboree

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Haunted Mansion

‘it’s a small world’

Jungle Cruise

Mad Tea Party

The Magic Carpets of Aladdin

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Meet Mickey Mouse at Town Square Theater

Mickey’s PhilharMagic

Peter Pan’s Flight

Pirates of the Caribbean

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel

Princess Fairytale Hall

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain

Tomorrowland Speedway

Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid

Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room

To make something perfectly clear once again; “Disney After Hours” does not coincide with Extra Magic Hours for guests of Walt Disney World resorts. It takes place on different nights and is available to anyone who wants to buy a ticket.

Speaking of tickets, they are limited, and only a certain number are available for each night. Tickets are already available and can be purchased on WDW’s website.

Sometimes, the resorts on Walt Disney World property can be out of the price range of some people. Still, those people would love to experience Magic Kingdom without huge crowds and after the general public heads out the front gates. That is exactly what “Disney After Hours” offers to everyone, and it is a great chance to get some extra ride time in while not worrying if you’re going to need 45 minutes to fly with Dumbo.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]