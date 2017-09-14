Josh Duggar And Wife Anna Readying For ‘Counting On’ Comeback Despite Conflict With Jill, Jessa, Jinger & Joy?

Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, have made another step towards the spotlight. After two years of limiting their public presence, the couple has come out in full force after bringing their fifth baby into the world. Despite the conflict that he has in the courthouse with his sisters — Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar — it looks like is readying his family of seven for a Counting On comeback.

The 29-year-old Duggar is famous for getting 19 Kids and Counting canceled with his scandals. In 2015, the fact that he has molested five underage girls, four of them being his sisters — Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna — came out and TLC took the action to take the popular TV show off the air. With the promise of not including Josh and his family in the show, TLC launched Counting On, a show which began with Jill and Jessa at the center, but has now expanded to include other married and courting couples.

This past March, Josh and Anna announced that they are expecting a new baby boy, which shocked many of the fans that follow the Duggar family. Before this news, divorce rumors were circulating the couple and Josh was getting sued by a Los Angeles-based DJ for using his pictures on Ashley Madison, a dating website for people looking for extramarital affairs.

“Anna hasn’t told Josh she wants a divorce, but a friend of hers put her in touch with a lawyer and Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone,” a source close to the Duggar family said, according to Perez Hilton. “She’s been putting off meeting them for some time because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so.”

With the arrival of the new baby, Josh Duggar has been able to turn over a new leaf.

Many of the fans are even stating that it is time that the public moved on from the scandals and drama that have enveloped the couple for so long.

“Aww he’s so precious,” a fan commented. “Congratulation Duggar family! And congratulations Josh and Anna! This little guy marks a new beginning for your family. May your future be blessed and bright! God bless you all!”

This new baby has also been a way to unite the family, which has experienced a recent divide in the courtroom. Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna, in their lawsuit against InTouch Weekly and the city of Springdale, Arkansas, for releasing private information about the molestation to the public, have requested the judge to refuse their brother from joining their case.

The older sisters offered advice for Joy on her wedding day! Link in the bio. A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on May 30, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

“It would appear that things aren’t hunky-dory if they are having public legal battles. That would indicate they’re not coordinating things with each other,” attorney Troy Slaten, who does not work with the Duggars, shared with E! News. “They are not on the same side […] If everything was good, they may want to help each other’s legal strategy but here, they clearly have opposing legal interest.”

Despite this courtroom drama, there is a growing number of fans that state they want to see Josh and Anna on Counting On.

“Will be a little bummed if we don’t get to see this birth,” a fan remarked. “[Anna Duggar] is incredibly inspiring while giving birth.”

It looks like getting the eldest Duggar couple back on TLC is in the works. Josh’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, has been trying to persuade the producers that his eldest son is a good addition to the show.

“[Jim Bob Duggar, Josh’s father] spent a month trying to convince TLC that Josh should be back on the show,” a source told In Style Weekly. “They finally caved and agreed to let him film an upcoming Counting On webisode where he’ll talk about his joy at learning he’s going to be a father again. [If the episode is well-received] he’ll appear on the next season of Counting On.”

Do you think it is only a matter of time till Josh and Anna Duggar appear on Counting On? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Anna Duggar/Twitter]