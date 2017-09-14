Tamra Judge Twitter: ‘RHOC’ Star Applauds Todd Chrisley For Speaking Out Against Eddie Judge Gay Rumors

Tamra Judge shared a link to an Us Weekly magazine article on her Twitter page on September 13 that revealed Todd Chrisley’s thoughts about the ongoing rumors regarding Eddie Judge’s sexuality.

After Chrisley spoke out against Tamra Judge’s co-stars, who took aim at Eddie Judge during Monday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County and even accused him of kissing a man, Judge posted a link to the interview on Twitter and applauded Chrisley’s statements.

“You’re the real deal,” she wrote.

In his interview with Us Weekly, the Chrisley Knows Best star said that he felt it was horrible to see the women of The Real Housewives of Orange County go to such levels to intentionally hurt someone.

“I find it shameful that as voyeurs, we as a society will watch on the edge of our seats the take down of another human being and applaud it,” he said.

Todd Chrisley went on to label the behavior of Tamra Judge’s cast members as “barbaric” and said that regardless of whether the rumor is true, someone’s sexual orientation, race, or religion shouldn’t be used as a weapon against them.

As fans may recall, Todd Chrisley has also been targeted with rumors of being homosexual, but according to a February appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, he isn’t bothered by the ongoing speculation because being gay is simply not an insult or something he disagrees with.

During the show, Chrisley explained that he doesn’t believe that being gay is a choice. Instead, he noted, people, whether they are gay or straight, are the way that God has created them.

Tamra Judge’s husband has been facing gay rumors for the past several years, and throughout The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, the reports have been discussed by the cast and Judge’s former best friend, Ricky, who served as the Best Man in her and Eddie’s 2013 wedding.

