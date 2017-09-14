‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sonny Sees Will, Wedding To Paul In Jeopardy?

Days of our Lives spoilers for the upcoming week reveal that Sonny Kiriakis will see his husband, Will Horton. As many DOOL fans know, Will was seemingly killed by the necktie killer, Ben Weston, but the NBC soap has officially announced that actor Chandler Massey will be returning in September to reprise his fan-favorite role.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers, Will Horton will first be seen in Salem by his father, Lucas Horton. However, Lucas, whose drinking has been out of control as of late, will likely think the sighting was all in his mind. However, Lucas won’t be the only one seeing Will. Spoilers reveal that Sonny will have a startling premonition about Will in the form of a dream, and it will shake him to his core.

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week reveal that Sonny will confide his worries and fears in his best friend, Chad DiMera, with whom he is planning a double wedding. Chad will probably give his best man some advice to help him calm his uneasy mind. However, if Sonny feels like something is off, it really is Paul he should be talking to, or his beloved father, Justin.

The dream could leave Sonny wondering whether it is the right time to marry his current fiance, Paul Narita, and things will likely seemingly go south from there. When Will finally makes his official debut, Sonny will be completely stunned, and it will likely leave him questioning his relationship status with both Will and Paul.

It seems that Sonny will have his dream premonition about Will during the Days of our Lives episode set to air on Friday, September 22. It should be a good cliffhanger for DOOL viewers, as the following week Sonny and Paul’s wedding will begin. However, spoilers suggest that Will Horton will come crashing into St. Luke’s church to possibly stop the wedding, and everyone in attendance will be completely shocked by his presence at the wedding.

It looks like Days of our Lives fans have a lot to look forward to for the rest of September, and viewers will be tuning into NBC weekday afternoons as to not miss a minute of the drama.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]