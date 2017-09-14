‘Vikings’ Season 6 Announces New Key Cast Members

With the upcoming return of the fifth season of Vikings on the History Channel, and the recent announcement of an unprecedented Vikings Season 6 before the fifth season premiere on November 29, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding the historical drama that’s proven to be a rousing success for the basic cable channel.

Now, certain key characters — and the actors who play them — have been announced for Vikings Season 6.

Entertainment Weekly has announced that Danila Kozlovsky, a Russian actor who is best known for his roles in Vampire Academy and Hardcore Henry, will make his debut on Vikings Season 6 as Oleg of Novgorod, also known as “Oleg the Prophet.” Recognized as the founder and first ruler of Kievan Rus (the precursor of modern-day Russia), Oleg the Prophet was best known for his successful raid on Constantinople (modern-day Istanbul, Turkey).

However, interestingly, Oleg the Prophet was considered a “Varangian,” which is the Greek word for Viking.

This all suggests that the show will be expanding further east than it had before, whereas this season will focus on things like Bjorn’s travels to the Mediterranean and the increasing influence of the Christian religion.

The current season features a superstar, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, as a new series regular.

Meanwhile, Vikings Season 6 is currently on the hunt for another superstar — and that superstar could be you!

According to the Irish site Joe, Vikings Season 6 is currently casting extras who live in Ireland. The casting call is looking for “thousands” of people of every ethnicity, “look,” and background, and the roles range from walk-on roles to guest starring roles.

There are a few requirements, of course: You need to be at least 16-years-old to try out for Vikings Season 6. You must also live in Ireland full-time and be registered to work in Ireland with a PPS number.

The roles that are most in demand, of course, are men with long beards who are “sporty” looking and have very athletic bodies. There will be roles for everything from nurses to swordsmen cast, and this is your chance to get your big break! (Well, sort of.)

