‘YR’ Spoilers, Week Of Sept 18: Graham Sends Photo Of Jack & Nikki Kissing To Victor, Feud With Nick Blows Up

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of September 18 hint trouble, intrigue and mischief in Genoa City.

Victor and Nick’s Feud Intensifies

The conflict between Nick (Joshua) and Victor (Eric Braeden) threatens to spin out of control. Victor engages Nick in battle and Chelsea (Melissa Clair Egan) finds herself caught in the crossfire of the conflict.

Victor refuses to compromise or back down. Chelsea and Nick will have to adjust to the reality of the situation.

Victor also confronts Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and advises her sternly to mind her business and to stop interfering. Victor insists, despite Nikki’s protest, that he will do as he pleases. However, Nikki does not relent because she fears that Victor and Nick’s feud could damage the family’s name and reputation irreparably. She makes desperate efforts to contain the crisis and prevent further escalation, but Victor adamant.

Scott Makes A Startling Discovery

Meanwhile, Scott (Daniel Hall) and Sharon (Sharon Case) continue, doggedly, to make progress in their investigation of the sex ring operating in Genoa City.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott makes a startling discovery that represents a major breakthrough for him and Sharon. The new information appears to be about Crystal’s (Morgan Obenreder) current location.

Fans will recall that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) went to Alice’s house, and while Mariah waited in the car, Tessa knocked on the door and asked to use Alice’s phone for an emergency. However, this was only a ruse so that Tessa can have a quick look inside the house.

Soon after Tessa and Mariah left, a thug came and drove Crystal to the airport from where she was flown to an unknown destination.

Victoria Moves On Billy

Billy has repeatedly tried to reassure Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) that he is not trying to revive his relationship with Victoria. He has also tried to set Victoria straight on their relationship, saying he does not plan to get back with her.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: New Face Appears In GC, Nick Saves Sharon, Ex-Lovers To… https://t.co/biW5zfzimn pic.twitter.com/Uy8jkyFQgq — ⚡️ News Flash FYI ⚡️ (@NewsFlashFYI) September 4, 2017

However, it seems that only Billy is taking his statements seriously. Neither Victoria nor Phyllis appear to think that his words mean anything.

Phyllis thinks of Billy going to see Victoria as a little lamb venturing into a fox’s den. Victoria obviously considers Billy fair game despite his lame protestations.

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Investigates Zack, Nikki Confronts Nick, Chelsea Advises Hilary https://t.co/H9NDp3Rvd8 — Laura H (@pmekame) August 29, 2017

Victoria is getting bolder lately, flirting more openly with Billy. There is no reason to believe that Victoria won’t cross the line if Billy lets down his guard. It is unlikely that Billy will be able to resist Victoria when she makes a bold play for him.

Phyllis, for her part, continues to fight to keep Billy. Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 18 tease that Billy and Phyllis enjoy a passionate evening together.

Juliet Moves On Cane

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 18 reveal that Cane is distressed and forlorn after Lily refuses to attend a counseling session with him. He tries to heal his feelings of loneliness by inviting Juliet (Laur Allen) out to dinner at the Chancellor mansion. Juliet senses Cane’s vulnerability and makes a bold move.

The two share warm private moments together and probably have some intimacy after the night out.

Graham Sends Photo Of Jack And Nikki Kissing To Victor

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of September 18 state that Graham (Max Shippee) retaliates against Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson). After he catches Ashley (Eileen Davidson) snooping around his room, he demands an explanation from Dina (Marla Adams). Dina admits that her children, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley, are suspicious of him.

Ashley has been nagging Dina over Graham lately, suggesting that he might be undeserving of her trust. Jack also raises questions about Graham’s background, wondering why Dina trusts him so much.

Dina finally gives in and grants Ashley access to Graham’s room to snoop around and satisfy her curiosity Ashley stumbles upon a letter or invoice for Graham’s mother who lives at a retirement home. The discovery exposes Graham’s lie that his mother is dead.

When Graham realizes that Jack and Ashley are suspicious of him and that they are trying to dig up dirt on him, he retaliates by sending a photo showing Nikki kissing Jack at at the Abbott Cabin to Victor.

It turns out, shockingly, that Graham was behind the mysterious photographer who snapped a photo of Jack and Nikki cozying up to each other in a previous episode of the daytime drama.

Y&R spoilers hint that Graham could be also be privy to Ashley’s closely guarded paternity secret.

