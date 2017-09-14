Vanessa Lachey Instagram: ‘DWTS’ Season 25 Cast Member Celebrates Son’s Birthday Amid Diva Rumors

Vanessa Lachey and her husband, Nick Lachey, may be preparing for the upcoming premiere of Dancing With the Stars Season 25 but they are also quite busy off-set.

As fans of the couple well know, Vanessa and Nick Lachey are the parents of three children and earlier this week, their oldest son, Camden John, celebrated his fifth birthday.

“My sweet angel boy is 5 years old!” Vanessa Lachey announced in an Instagram post to her fans and followers on September 13.

After tearing up at how big her first child has gotten, Vanessa Lachey said that becoming a mother has been one of the best things that ever happened to her.

Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey tied the knot in July 2011 after about five years of dating and one year later, their first child, Camden John, was born. In the years since, the couple has welcomed two more children, including daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, who arrived in January 2015, and son Phoenix Robert, who arrived in December of last year.

In other Vanessa Lachey news, the actress and host was recently accused of being a diva on the set of Dancing With the Stars 25.

“Vanessa’s ego is just through the roof,” an on-set source revealed to Radar Online on September 14. “She acts like she is this huge celebrity, and is really just a big diva!”

Dancing With the Stars Season 25 marks the first time that a married couple has competed against one another for the mirror ball trophy and Vanessa Lachey is part of that milestone, along with her husband, Nick Lachey, and their married pro partners, Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd tied the knot in June of this year and share one son, Shai Aleksander, who arrived this past January.

Vanessa Lachey and her husband Nick Lachey first hit it off with one another on the set of his music video for “What’s Left Of Me” in 2006.

To see more of Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa, as well as the rest of the cast, including Terrell Owens, Victoria Arlen, Nikki Bella, Barbara Corcoran, Derek Fisher, Jordan Fisher, Debbie Gibson, Frankie Muniz, Sasha Pieterse, Drew Scott, Lindsey Stirling, don’t miss the Season 25 premiere of Dancing With the Stars on Monday, September 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

