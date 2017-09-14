Did Farrah Abraham Return To The Adult Entertainment Industry?

Whether you like her or not, Farrah Abraham is here to stay in our headlines for a long time.

And, according to a recent report by Radar Online, that’s because the Teen Mom OG star that everyone loves to hate has gone back to her roots of the adult entertainment industry.

Yesterday, Farrah Abraham appeared on CamSoda’s live webcam show, where she got down and dirty for the onlookers.

She answered questions about her recent labiaplasty (wherein she got plastic surgery on her “lady parts”), then promised to show the end result of this surgery in exchange for gifts, money, and prizes.

As fans of the show know, Farrah Abraham first got into the world of adult entertainment in 2013, where she appeared in a movie with controversial star James Deen. Since that time, she’s gone on to create a line of adult pleasure toys (modeled, of course, after her own body parts), and made headlines when she made the details of her labiaplasty public. The labiaplasty, incidentally, also included a tuchas tightening, and we’ll leave what that surgery entailed to your imagination.

Asked about her future on the popular live webcam site, a source for Abraham said that she likes the “safe socializing” that the platform provides, so it’s safe to say she’ll probably be back for more.

TMZ, meanwhile, has a list of the things that Farrah Abraham added to her “gift list,” which is sort of like a wedding registry for the adult entertainment industry, except instead of blenders and high-thread count sheets, she requested things like size 9 heels (Louboutins only, of course), $200 for a manicure and pedicure, and trips to Thailand, Greece, Monaco, and Brazil.

The outlet said that these “gift lists” are quite common in the adult entertainment industry, especially in the world of BDSM, where a “sub” gets gifts for his or her dominatrix.

Unfortunately, too, Farrah Abraham has made the news for all the wrong reasons as well. According to IBTimes, she posted an Instagram photo of herself wearing the CamSoda shirt after the “live cam” was done, and fans took her to task for looking like “a skinnier version of the old Snooki.” (Well, jeez!)

And the hits didn’t stop there.

“Criticizing the 26-year-old’s face another user noted, “You look like the lady from cancer from cigarettes commercial” another noted, “Her skin looks nasty.” Calling her disgustingly old” a social media user said, “You look disgustingly old and as if you’ve just spent a few too many hours in a tanning bed. If you think that’s hot you’re delirious.”

The sky will shine bright tonight as we remember 9/11 much love to all the families who were effected -???? #freedomtower #nyc #911memorial pic.twitter.com/UridCbsD3n — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) September 11, 2017

And it went on, and on, for quite a few hours on her page.

So, tell us, fans: what do you think of Farrah Abraham and her return to the adult entertainment industry? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Stringer/Getty Images]