Kenya Moore Teases Pregnancy With Husband Marc Daly On ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10

The RealHousewives of Atlanta Season 10 release date is yet to be announced. However, the new season is expected in November and Kenya Moore gave her fans ‘Team Twirl’ an update on what they can expect in the upcoming season.

Kenya Moore married Marc Daly earlier this year to the surprise of fans and cast mates alike. She teases getting pregnant on RHOA Season 10 and showing fans her married life, according to a Bravo blog. Kenya previously spoke about starting a family with her husband and it’s now likely that she will likely pursue expanding her family in the upcoming season.

Kenya Moore has been accused of faking her marriage since it was announced earlier this year. The former beauty queen promised to fight back against the haters in an Instagram post last month. Kim Zolciak is one of the biggest critics of Kenya’s marriage and has been taking digs at her rival on social media.

Kandi Burruss has supported Kenya’s marriage and has defended her in an interview, which you can watch below. The Xscape star also revealed that she has met Marc Daly but won’t confirm whether he will appear on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Kenya, 46, is rumored to be undergoing IVF treatment to increase her chance of pregnancy.

In Season 6 of RHOA, Kenya discussed undergoing IVF to have a child but she was unsure who the father will be. Now that she is married to Marc Daly the reality TV star will likely undergo fertility treatment in Season 10.

#baecation #photobombed ???? #MrAndMrsDaly #HappyLaborDayWeekend A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

Kenya got married to Marc Daly in a resort in St. Lucia. The couple had been dating for about 7 months after her breakup with Matt Jordan. However, Jordan claims that Kenya started seeing Marc while they were still together.

Twice as strong #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

It was reported that she may have a ceremonial wedding as friends and family, including her father, did not make the elopement.

RHOA producers are yet to confirm whether Marc Daly will join Kenya on Season 10. Many reports speculated that Marc did not want to appear on the series due to the portrayal of men. Kandi also eluded that reality TV can be hard on relationships.

Do you think Kenya will get pregnant? Will you tune in to Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10?

Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images]