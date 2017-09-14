‘The Voice’ Pregnancy Shocker! Blake And Gwen Reportedly Give Up Their Baby Dreams As Adam Breaks Big News

There’s a new pregnancy on The Voice! Adam Levine just announced that his wife, Behati Prinsloo, is pregnant with their second kid. The big news shocked the entire cast and crew of The Voice, but did it cause Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to rethink their baby plans?

Levine’s baby announcement came as a complete surprise as Prinsloo just had their first daughter, Dusty Rose, a year ago. An inside source told Hollywood Life that Levine’s co-stars thought Shelton and Stefani would be the next ones to announce a coming child. Despite the initial shock, everyone is happy for Levine, who couldn’t be more thrilled about having another baby.

“The Voice crew were all surprised with the pregnancy announcement, but are very happy for Adam becoming a father again,” the source shared. “They saw how much he loved becoming a father last year, so everyone feels very happy for him and his family. But everyone thought the next baby in The Voice family would be coming from Blake [Shelton] and Gwen [Stefani].”

The insider added that Shelton and Levine will probably poke fun at the baby news when The Voice starts its live run later this fall. Although this will likely lead to some pretty hilarious banter between the longtime friends, Life & Style reports that Stefani has given up her dreams of having another baby in the wake of Levine’s announcement.

Stefani has reportedly been trying to conceive for months without any positive results. In light of Levine and Prinsloo’s new pregnancy, the couple has allegedly put their baby plans on hold for the foreseeable future. In fact, a source claims their dreams of having kids were exhausting the couple and was putting way too much stress on their relationship. With the plans now on the back burner, Stefani and Shelton are concentrating their efforts on getting married.

ROUND 2….. A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

Stefani has been open about having more kids. This year, the No Doubt alum admitted that she adores shopping for baby items and really misses it. She’s also taking a break from The Voice, which led to speculation that she was clearing her schedule to have a baby. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like Stefani will be making her own baby announcement anytime soon.

Stefani shares three boys with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo. Shelton does not have any children, though he has been married several times. The two have not officially commented on the pregnancy and wedding rumors.

@nbcthevoice gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 2, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

The new season of The Voice premieres Monday, September 25, on NBC.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]