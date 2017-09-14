Omarosa Manigault Seen By Trump White House Staffers As Most ‘Despised’

Former reality TV star Omarosa Manigault is rumored to have emerged as the most “despised” staffer in the Trump White House.

The Daily Beast reports Manigault, who was often viewed as a villain during her time working alongside President Donald Trump on his The Apprentice show, is widely distrusted by colleagues who often voice concerns about her work ethic.

Manigault is also widely seen as disrupter, often causing chaos in meetings many feel she should not be a part of in the first place by bringing up non-topic issues and sticking her nose where it doesn’t belong.

Through it all, Omarosa reportedly still has the ear of the president, with the two often engaging in late night phone calls about what is widely perceived to be trivial matters.

Still, Manigault earns a top White House staffer rate of $179,700 and as chaos has often reigned at the Oval Office she was recently emboldened enough to hand the president a list of those she thought should be fired. Reportedly, her list skewed heavily toward those she viewed as establishment Republicans and placed former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus at the head of it.

When new chief of staff John Kelly took over with a mandate to end all the chaos, one of the first staffers he cast his eyes on in the administration was reportedly Manigault.

Since then, Kelly has moved to place her on a “no fly” list, essentially grounding her from attending most critical White House meetings he seems to feel she has nothing to contribute to.

The New York Times reported Kelly came to his clear and stark assessment after just a few weeks on the job as Trump’s no-nonsense point man.

Earlier this summer, Manigault also drew the ire of journalist while participating in a panel discussion on race at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) conference in New Orleans.

Throughout the discussion, some in the audience turned their back to Manigault whenever she spoke and others yelled at her before she snapped back and walked away.

Manigault’s official title at the White House is communications director for the Office of Public Liaison. She also recently attracted unwanted attention by adding the title “The Honorable” to a letter she sent from the White House to the Congressional Black Caucus.

Since Trump took over at the Oval Office in early January, Manigault has outlasted the likes of Priebus, Secretary of Defense Michael Flynn, Senior Advisor for Policy Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci among those who have come and gone as members of the administration.

