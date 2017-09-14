Did Miranda Lambert Confirm Cheating On Blake Shelton With New Photo?

Miranda Lambert may have just revealed the reason for her divorce with Blake Shelton. The 33-year-old songstress shared her photo kissing her boyfriend Anderson East on Instagram.

She captioned the adorable picture, “Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th,” and used the hashtag “two years today.”

Many people thought that the lovebirds started dating during the Christmas holidays in 2015 when she posted a photo of her snuggling with the 30-year-old singer. However, Miranda’s romance with Anderson started way earlier, and it may have even begun before she ended her marriage with Blake.

Lambert and Shelton announced their divorce back in July 20, 2015, and released a statement to E! News saying, “This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter.”

Gwen Stefani was still married to Gavin Rossdale at that time, but she announced her divorce from the Bush frontman in August of 2015. Her romance with Blake was made public in October of 2015 when they were spotted packing on the PDA at two separate Halloween parties.

"Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th…" #PushingTime???? #2yearstoday❤️ #bamaboy @andersoneast ????@bfluke A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

While the spotlight was focused on the 41-year-old country charmer and 47-year-old pop star, Miranda Lambert did a great job hiding her relationship with Anderson East. She was reportedly busy working on her new album Weight of These Wings for over a year and trying to live a normal life.

“No one’s heard from me. I’ve been pretty silent all this time,” Miranda told Billboard. “And now that I’m coming with a song, it does make me nervous, and I hope that people are respectful of it and understand what I’ve been doing.”

“With my songwriting, it’s taking a journey with what’s been going on in my everyday life — good, bad, ugly and everything in between. I feel like the right thing to do was just come out with something really honest,” she added.

Just a day after Miranda’s interview, the same magazine published an interview with her ex-husband. Blake shared his thoughts on his divorce record, heartache, and new love. One of the songs in his album, titled “She’s Got a Way with Words,” was about a lover who cheated and lied. Although Shelton didn’t write the song, he reportedly wouldn’t stop people from assuming that it describes some of the facts of his divorce.

The country superstar also revealed how he and his girlfriend, Gwen, got closer on the set of The Voice. The former No Doubt lead singer reportedly approached Blake and told him that she is going through something very similar to what he was going through. The mother of three caught her ex-husband, Gavin, cheating on her with their nanny, which could probably mean that Shelton may have also found out about Lambert’s affair.

“Gwen saved my life. Who else on earth could understand going through a high-profile divorce from another musician? You can’t even imagine the similarities in our divorces,” he said.

It is still unclear what the real reason was for Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton’s divorce. However, her recent revelation on her anniversary with Anderson East may have people questioning about her rumored infidelity that her ex-husband hinted in his song and previous interview.

[Featured Images by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]