Trump Denies A ‘Dreamers’ Deal With Democrats As Republicans Claim The President’s ‘Base Is Blown Up’

After his actions once more drew the ire of Republican Party members, President Donald Trump has denied assertions that he has struck a deal with Democratic leaders.

On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met with President Trump in an attempt to reach a consensus about the future of nearly 800,000 juvenile illegal immigrants – commonly referred to as Dreamers – who crossed the United States’ border as children.

The national debt ceiling was the subject of the last deal, whereas the latest agreement focussed on the so-called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), an Obama-era policy that is vehemently opposed by Republicans on Capitol Hill.

According to statements made shortly after the bipartisan meeting, deliberations were very successful and the opposing parties were able to make a deal that will protect the Dreamers as well as divert funds towards additional security measures – excluding Trump’s infamous wall – along the U.S. – Mexico border.

As former President Barack Obama had intended, the new deal will ensure that Dreamers receive work permits and cannot be deported.

Once again President Trump has defied his own party by making plans with Democrats, as reported by the Washington Post. The collaboration was announced during a dinner party to which Republican politicians were not invited.

Trump, Democrats reach an agreement to protect young immigrants and boost border security that excludes wall fundinghttps://t.co/nGjmqxs66K — Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) September 14, 2017

However, Trump has since denied the Democrats’ version of events that took place in the Oval Office on Wednesday. “No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote,” the president tweeted.

According to Trump, the border wall, “which is already under construction,” will “continue to be built.”

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

…They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own – brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

On Wednesday, following the meeting, Chuck Schumer and Nanci Pelosi announced, with a triumphant air, that they had “agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides.”

Moreover, Pelosi later drafted a letter to her Democratic colleagues stating that they were hoping to seal the deal “in a matter of weeks.”

According to the Washington Post, Schumer and Pelosi were accompanied to the meeting by colleagues who also confirmed that President Trump was not asking Democrats for money to construct the border wall.

“He said, the wall doesn’t have to be necessary,” Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar clarified to reporters at the White House.

“He said we’re going to add [wall funding] somewhere else. We’ve told him we don’t want to tie this [together]. He said, ‘DACA, we’re going to do it early. We’re going to do some kind of border security.’ He brought up the wall. He said that doesn’t have to be on this DACA bill.”

Top Democrats just announced they struck a deal with Trump to protect DACA https://t.co/RJygSNdnJ2 — Vox (@voxdotcom) September 14, 2017

Some political analysts have said that Trump’s alleged floor-crossing behavior is likely a strategic move to show progress with his presidential agenda despite the fact that Republicans have had a rough year trying to pass legislation that has been at the core of conservative politicking for nearly a decade.

President Trump’s allegiance with the opposition is a step away from his campaign promises to erect a massive border wall between the U.S. and Mexico that would stretch from the Atlantic all the way to the Pacific.

Needless to say, Republican lawmakers are not pleased with the latest developments. One such politician is Republican Representative for Iowa, Steve King.

@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible. https://t.co/uJjxk6uX5g — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 14, 2017

