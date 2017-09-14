‘BB19’ Update: Speculation As To Whether Christmas Is In Love With Paul Continues After Latest Episode Of Show

After the airing of the most recent Big Brother 19 episode on Wednesday night, some have speculated even further that houseguest Christmas Abbott may be in love with her fellow cast mate, Paul Abrahamian. This is because Christmas was seen comforting Paul during an emotional outburst and was also conflicted about which of her two close allies she would take with her if she made it to final two.

An in-depth look at the episode was done by RHAP host Rob Cesternino and two of his live feed correspondents, Melissa Deni and Brent Wolgamott. At one point Rob discussed how emotional Paul became after disclosing to nominated houseguest, Alex Ow, she would be evicted from the Big Brother 19 house this week.

Rob asked Melissa, “Did you find it interesting who was comforting Paul as soon as he was crying?”

Melissa answered, “Christmas…”

Rob noted that Christmas was quick to come to Paul’s aid and wrap her arms around him in a warm embrace. Rob further quipped, “Hey Christmas, watch where those hands are… Christmas!”

Melissa said Christmas appeared ready to “take care” of Paul.

Rob also made the observation that after Paul was victorious in the BB19 Head of Household (HOH) competition, “Christmas was in there for the hug.”

He then addressed Brent, stating, “This is getting very inappropriate.”

Brent stated that prior to the live feeds going down on Tuesday, Christmas was spooning with Paul and “touching him all over in the bed.” Brent also mentioned, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, that at one point, Josh Martinez asked the two if they were in a showmance, which they roundly denied.

Mark certainly got a stocking full of Christmas jeer last night. Click link in our bio for a recap of last night's #BB19 drama. A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Aug 14, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

In another perplexing segment in Wednesday’s Big Brother 19 episode, Christmas revealed to Josh, one of her closest allies in the BB19 game, that she was unsure if she would take him to the final two. This became the topic of conversation for the RHAP crew as well, with Rob asking Brent, “What is that…? How could you play that worse?”

Brent replied, “You couldn’t…”

Rob eventually said, “We get it Christmas, you’re in love with Paul but you could still tell Josh you could go to the final two with him!” He added that what Christmas once called her “team” used to include Josh, but now it seems to be made up of only of her and Paul.

Brent stated he would hope Christmas would “choose the money over the man.”

Rob quickly interjected, firmly stating, “She would not.”

As reported prior by the Inquisitr, Paul bears a striking resemblance to Christmas’ former fiancé, which may explain her fondness for the bearded veteran Big Brother player.

#BBPaul estimates how many bowls of cereal #BBMatt has eaten this season and check out this photo of him without a beard. #HOHVlog #BB19 A post shared by CBS Big Brother (@cbs_bigbrother) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Even if Christmas is in love with Paul or has very strong feelings for him, they seem one sided. So, all Christmas can probably expect from Paul is a close friendship.

Big Brother 19 airs Thursday at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, with a special episode airing on Friday. There will be no Sunday episode this week, but the live BB19 two-hour finale will take place next Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS. Big Brother After Dark airs live nightly on the Pop cable network at 12 midnight Eastern Time, with the exception of Thursdays, when it is broadcast at 1 a.m.

[Featured Image by Johnny Vy/CBS]