Robert Pattinson Reveals He Almost Ditched Hollywood Lifestyle And Lived In A Van

Robert Pattinson instantly became a household name after his portrayal of the brooding vampire Edward Cullen in the hit Twilight franchise. The blockbuster films have brought the actor to stardom that eventually became too much for him to handle.

In an interview with Esquire magazine, the 31-year-old heartthrob opened up about the changes in his life brought by fame. The English actor revealed that at one point, the pressure of being famous became overwhelming for him.

Robert claimed that it even reached the point that he almost gave up his glamorous lifestyle and try something new. Pattinson admitted that he once considered ditching Hollywood to live in a van.

“I was 100 per cent going to live in a van, but not just any van — a stealth van!”

For Robert, van life offered his much-needed anonymity, freedom, and mobility. The idea is to have a home in disguise, which he can also use to travel without the hassle of all the commotion from wild fans and paparazzi.

“It’s that thing, where you can just leave in the middle of the night and, like, drive to Nebraska. And with solar power, you’re totally off the grid. I’d love that so much. And I was like, I’m still young, this is my chance…”

Determined to give it a try, Robert Pattinson reportedly looked into several vans for sale. The actor stumbled upon a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter with a toilet and shower in the back.

However, the actor finds it too fancy and could potentially draw attention. Although the van was almost too tempting to resist, Pattinson eventually had to give it up due to insurance issues.

Apparently, once the van was modified with a toilet and shower, it will not get insured.

Previously, Robert Pattinson talked about the only benefit he actually enjoyed in being famous. The Remember Me actor revealed that being famous has helped him to easily get financing for his movies.

He also pointed out that the movies he’s been doing these days are “weird” and “don’t make a lot of money.” Still, he reiterated that he enjoyed making such films and will continue to do so in the future.

Robert Pattinson kickstarted his career as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He then landed the lead role in the Twilight saga alongside Kristen Stewart. Eventually, he ventured out into smaller independent films.

Make sure to check back for more updates on Robert Pattinson.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Images]