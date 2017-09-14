‘It’ Movie 2017 Cast Member Bill Skarsgård Compares Stephen King’s Pennywise With Heath Ledger’s Joker

Bill Skarsgård has done the unthinkable. The actor behind the dark character of Pennywise in Stephen King’s It has compared himself with Heath Ledger.

According to the actor, the character in the 2017 movie is quite different from the one that got Ledger a posthumous Oscar. Heath wanted his character to be extremely real. The Joker in The Dark Knight wants to create chaos in the society and totally disturb the social balance. Skarsgård believes The Joker is not even human. He is “pure evil.”

However, Pennywise has smaller plans. He just wants to scare children, without turning the entire city against him. Skarsgård, who has a boyish charm otherwise, plays the sinister clown in the 2017 movie. Despite calling Pennywise “less evil,” he admits it is still quite dark as a character.

“Of course, Pennywise is still dark and sinister — and he’s going after kids,” the Swedish actor told PEOPLE.

Skarsgård earlier revealed how he came up with the evil smile. The 2017 movie has already broken many records in terms of its box office collections. Skarsgård apparently got inspired from his brother’s smile and used it for the demonic clown.

Skarsgård was talking to Conan O’Brien on Tuesday, when he told the host that it was his older brother who could smile in a strange way. Though the actor was just 10, he apparently learned the trick.

This means Skarsgård has been practicing the eerie grin since childhood. He used the smile even to scare his little brother. He used to point his lower lip in a strange manner and give a weird smile. Conan joked and asked him how his brother is doing these days. Bill assured that his brother is fine.

“He’s OK.”

The older brother whom Bill is talking about is none other than Gustaf Skarsgård, who is an actor as well. He plays Floki in the popular History Channel TV series, Vikings.

The Hollywood Reporter earlier reported that It made box office history. It earned $123 million in North America, as well a $185 million worldwide. The last topper in the horror genre was Paranormal Activity 3. However, its earning was way lower ($52.6 million) than this movie.

It has got 8.1/10 rating on IMDb and 86 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

[Featured Image by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images]