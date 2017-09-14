‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy And Audrey Roloff Now Resting At Home With Baby Ember Jean

After giving birth last Sunday, Audrey Roloff is finally settling in her new home with husband Jeremy and their precious baby girl, Ember Jean. The Little People, Big World couple has spent a lot of time and effort in renovating their newly purchased home before moving in and now that their baby is here, their house is finally a complete home!

Jeremy and Audrey took a short break from social media prior to welcoming their firstborn. They’re now active on Instagram and Facebook again, and the first-time parents’ latest Instagram Stories posts show how they’re doing after their brief hospital stay.

Jeremy posted a video of himself walking around their house and stopping in front of a display frame with the words “Welcome home, Ember Jean Roloff!” In turn, Audrey shared a photo of Jeremy falling asleep while sitting in their dining area.

“You know sleep deprivation is setting in,” Audrey wrote on the photo as a caption.

It’s certainly nice to see the Little People, Big World couple slowly adjusting to family life in their gorgeous home. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jeremy and Audrey bought their four-bedroom house back in May. Audrey was then six months pregnant, and they decided to move from Bend to Portland to be closer to their families. Their new home is said to be 30 minutes away from the Roloff Farms and only miles from Zach and Tori’s house.

Even after being official homeowners, Jeremy and Audrey didn’t immediately move in. They spent almost three months renovating the place, turning it into their very own DIY project. Thankfully, they finished all construction work just before Audrey’s due date.

“At 38 weeks pregnant, we FINALLY moved into our house!” Audrey wrote in her latest blog post entitled “My 3rd Timester of Pregnancy.”

It was (and is) still a bit of an unfinished construction zone, but it’s coming together so well and we are thankful to finally be living in our own space! Jeremy has been working so hard to get the house ready before baby girl comes.

LPBW fans haven’t gotten a full tour of the house yet, but based on the few pictures Audrey and Jeremy have posted on social media, it looks amazing! Baby Ember Jean will surely love the special nest her parents have so carefully prepared for her.

Meanwhile, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff also posted two new family photos and they can’t help but gush over Ember Jean! Jeremy described his daughter as “absolutely beautiful” while Audrey shared her birth story. The first-time mom stated that giving birth was the most difficult thing she’s ever done, but it was also the most “empowering” moment of her life.

The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy. We are in complete awe of the miracle of life, and feeling so blessed to be entrusted with such a beautiful daughter.

Little People, Big World fans will surely see more of Jeremy and Audrey’s family soon, as the reality show is set to return this month with a brand new season.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]