Jolie-Pitt Kids ‘Itching’ To Experience The World Again After Fanfare Caused By Parents’ Divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids might still be healing from their parents’ divorce, but one thing is for sure — they’re now done hiding after being in “lockdown.”

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars have six children – Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9. In a recent interview with People magazine, the Maleficent actress talked about taking a break from her career because she has been “needed at home” following a tumultuous year.

“I haven’t worked for over a year now because they needed me home. We’ve all been a bit in lockdown. I think they’re itching to get out in the world again.”

While she admits that everyone goes through tough times, the struggles only make her stronger because she has a “responsibility first and foremost towards the kids.”

Jolie claims that she’ll then focus on acting since she hasn’t found anything compelling to direct yet. When she comes back, she looks forward to doing the Maleficent sequel. Several projects are waiting for her, but she hasn’t made further commitments yet.

Despite her acting hiatus, Jolie’s presence these days isn’t a rarity. She’s been attending several promotional events for the Cambodian drama that she directed, First They Killed My Father. Jolie also produced an animated flick entitled The Breadwinner.

The Jolie-Pitt children oftentimes accompany their mother to various red carpet appearances and this pleases the Salt actress. She believes that regardless of what happened, “it would be good to get out there and play together.”

Maddox even worked as a producer for the Cambodian war film. At the recently concluded Toronto Film Fest, Jolie confirmed to E! News that her eldest “worked very hard” behind the camera. One of her hopes is to continue working with her children “if they so choose to be in this business.”

???? Maddox (16) and Pax (13) join mom #AngelinaJolie for the premiere of her new movie, #FirstTheyKilledMyFather in Toronto A post shared by B. Scott (@lovebscott) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

After parting ways with Pitt in September 2016, she moved out of his estate and lived in a rental with the children. Nine months have passed before Jolie finally decided that they needed a new home.

She had a treehouse built for the kids in their new abode which was the former residence of filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille. The kids similarly helped their mother in decorating the whole property.

Jolie takes pride that her children are her best friends. “Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more,” she remarked.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP]