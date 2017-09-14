‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Victor Assists Noah, Victoria Threatens Legal Action Against Cane, Reed And Mattie Grounded

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, September 14 state that Victor (Eric Braeden) learns that Noah (Robert Adamson) is having difficulty obtaining the liquor license he needs for a new location. He offers help, and Noah accepts.

Nick Is Upset

When Nick (Joshua Morrow) learns that Victor is assisting Noah to obtain a liquor license for their new location, he is upset. His purpose has been to prove that he can manage his affairs without Victor, so he is not pleased that Victor is assisting their expansion effort.

However, Noah is fine with Victor offering assistance.

Victor rubs it in by visiting and telling Noah that he’s got the process moving and that they’ll soon have the license

Of course, Nick is happy that they are getting the license, but his pride is at stake. He thanks Victor and warns that he won’t need his help in the future. He insists he can handle his business affairs alone.

Nikki Learns Victor Visited Faith At The Camp

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) visits the ranch and meets Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) at the stables. Faith mentions during their conversation that she was aware that her father, Nick, had moved out of the ranch before she returned from summer camp. Nikki concludes that someone visited Faith at the camp.

She calls the camp director and confirms her suspicion that Victor visited Faith at the camp.

Y&R spoilers tease that the new information will further exacerbate tensions between Nick and Victor. Faith also confronts Victor and accuses him of lying to her.

Mattie And Reed Bemoan Cruel Fate

Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) share a melodramatic goodbye embrace. The two believe they are in love and bemoan the unfairness of the situation that forces them to say goodbye. The fierce opposition to their relationship by Mattie’s father, Cane (Daniel Goddard), forced Victoria (Amelia Heinle) to warn Reed to stay away from Mattie.

However, it seems unlikely that the pair will stay apart for long. The teenagers will likely find a way to continue seeing each other secretly.

Nick and Noah clash about Victor tomorrow on #YR! https://t.co/VIxFmcIOR8 pic.twitter.com/ZJdta4pUMD — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) September 14, 2017

Lily Faults Cane

Lily (Christel Khalil) thinks Cane acted inappropriately by confronting Victoria at her home over Mattie and Reed’s romance. She argues that Cane’s angry reaction and vehement opposition to the teenagers’ romance would only force them to devise ways and means to get around their parents’ prohibition and that it could lead to other problems.

While Cane and Lily bicker over the matter, Mattie returns home.

Cane Grounds Mattie

Cane tells Mattie she is grounded. He takes away her phone and tells her she will have to do without it for two weeks. He reminds her that she isn’t supposed to see Reed.

Mattie is angry. She believes that she is being made to suffer for issues that have nothing to do with her. She is convinced that the only reason why Cane does not want her to see Reed is because of his quarrel with Victoria. Of course, Mattie does not think that Cane’s beef with Victoria is any of her business.

Mattie grumbles that the problem was caused by Cane sleeping with Juliet (Laur Allen).

‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Noah Questions Victor, Phyllis Spies For Jabot, Cane Confronts Vicky https://t.co/InQvtIk7HJ — Laura H (@pmekame) September 13, 2017

Victoria Grounds Reed, Considers Legal Action Against Cain

Victoria also grounds Reed. She calls Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and asks for advice on legal action to take regarding Cane barging into her house to threaten Reed and then confront her.

Michael suggests, reluctantly, that Victoria could file a restraining order against Cane. However, he advises Victoria not to take legal action and find other ways to resolve the issue because of the potential backlash that Reed and Mattie could suffer.

Victoria argues that she has to threaten Cane with legal action to make him desist from further pursuing the matter aggressively.

Michael meets with Cane and issues a warning that Victoria would consider taking legal action if he pushes the matter about Reed and Mattie too far. Cane, predictably, insists that he won’t back down on the matter. He’ll be back if he learns that Reed is still seeing Mattie and making her skip classes.

The stage looks set for further escalation of the conflict between Victoria and Cane.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]