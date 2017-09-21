‘Little People, Big World’: Sneak Peek Into Baby Ember’s Photoshoot, Audrey Roloff Squashes Rumors With Amy

The Little People, Big World family has got a new bundle of joy, as Audrey and Jeremy Roloff recently welcomed the birth of their daughter, Ember. While the Roloff family are definitely reeling with joy over the new addition to their growing family, fans and followers are offered a glimpse into baby Ember’s photoshoot. Plus, find out what Audrey has to say about rumors that she and mom, Amy Roloff, are not on good terms.
The youngest Little People, Big World star, baby Ember, is finally going on her first ever photoshoot. Jeremy Roloff teased on his daughter’s photoshoot through his Instagram stories, reports The Stir. This has got many of their loyal followers excited, as there hasn’t been too many photos yet of baby Ember. The sneak peek shows behind-the-scenes photos of their daughter’s pictorial.
As most fans can recall, Audrey and Jeremy welcomed baby Ember on Sept. 10. While the birth of baby Ember is a definitely cause for celebration, the lack of photos on social media has also stirred quite a number of rumors.
There have been reports that Audrey and Amy have been feuding, as the Little People, Big World star was nowhere near Audrey while she was in labor. Many fans of the TLC reality series criticized Amy for going somewhere else at a time when Audrey needed her. Amy also recently celebrated her birthday, but many fans took notice of the fact that she did not receive as many birthday greetings from her children.
Our precious baby girl – Ember Jean Roloff – is finally here!!! 7.13 lbs 20.25" long and born on September 10th. Wow. Natural labor was the hardest thing I've ever done, but holding our baby for the first time was undeniably the most empowering and rewarding moment of my life. Of course, I wrote "always more" on my hand when I went into labor, but never have these words carried more meaning. The whole time I just kept reminding myself of the MORE that was within me through Christ – that I could keep enduring, surrendering, trusting, and pushing more and more because of Christ's strength within me. The second she was out of my belly and into my arms, the tears of pain ceased, and Jeremy and I looked at our daughter and each other with tears of uncontainable joy. We are in complete awe of the miracle of life, and feeling so blessed to be entrusted with such a beautiful daughter. Sweet little Ember, may you always be a light in the darkness, glowing in all you do, enduring, feirce, and hard to extinguish;) May you always believe in the more that is within you, and when stoked and kindled by your Creator – may you be able to burn and glow even MORE than you ever could on you own ???? We love you so much Ember Jean Roloff. Thank you for making us "mom and dad" 😉 ????pc: @juliagreenphotography #journeyofjerandauj #emberjean #alwaysmore
While some may be quick to declare that Amy and Audrey are in some sort of feud, The Hollywood Gossip notes that Audrey and Jeremy have recently squashed rumors surrounding their family. In a recent post, the LPBW star shared that it was Amy who brought him and Audrey steak for dinner to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.
September 10th, 2017 at 9:40am we welcomed Ember Jean Roloff to planet earth! Weighing in at 7.13 lbs and 20.25" long. She's absolutely beautiful – a face that draws you in. What a miraculous expierence. So much to say, but for now we're resting at home soaking In the present – honored that we've been entrusted with this little life. Welcome to our family Ember Jean, we're so excited to meet you. May you be a glowing, fierce, and radiant light in this world. PC: @juliamichellegreen #journeyofjerandauj
This means that even though Amy doesn’t seem to be in her children’s photos on social media, it does not mean that she is in a feud with any of her kids. Now that this rumor has been all cleared up, many viewers are now looking forward to the upcoming season of Little People, Big World, as fans are expecting to see not just baby Jackson in the new season, but also baby Ember.
What are the things you wish to see on the new season of Little People, Big World?
[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]