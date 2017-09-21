‘Little People, Big World’: Sneak Peek Into Baby Ember’s Photoshoot, Audrey Roloff Squashes Rumors With Amy

The Little People, Big World family has got a new bundle of joy, as Audrey and Jeremy Roloff recently welcomed the birth of their daughter, Ember. While the Roloff family are definitely reeling with joy over the new addition to their growing family, fans and followers are offered a glimpse into baby Ember’s photoshoot. Plus, find out what Audrey has to say about rumors that she and mom, Amy Roloff, are not on good terms.

The youngest Little People, Big World star, baby Ember, is finally going on her first ever photoshoot. Jeremy Roloff teased on his daughter’s photoshoot through his Instagram stories, reports The Stir. This has got many of their loyal followers excited, as there hasn’t been too many photos yet of baby Ember. The sneak peek shows behind-the-scenes photos of their daughter’s pictorial.

As most fans can recall, Audrey and Jeremy welcomed baby Ember on Sept. 10. While the birth of baby Ember is a definitely cause for celebration, the lack of photos on social media has also stirred quite a number of rumors.

There have been reports that Audrey and Amy have been feuding, as the Little People, Big World star was nowhere near Audrey while she was in labor. Many fans of the TLC reality series criticized Amy for going somewhere else at a time when Audrey needed her. Amy also recently celebrated her birthday, but many fans took notice of the fact that she did not receive as many birthday greetings from her children.

While some may be quick to declare that Amy and Audrey are in some sort of feud, The Hollywood Gossip notes that Audrey and Jeremy have recently squashed rumors surrounding their family. In a recent post, the LPBW star shared that it was Amy who brought him and Audrey steak for dinner to celebrate their third wedding anniversary.

This means that even though Amy doesn’t seem to be in her children’s photos on social media, it does not mean that she is in a feud with any of her kids. Now that this rumor has been all cleared up, many viewers are now looking forward to the upcoming season of Little People, Big World, as fans are expecting to see not just baby Jackson in the new season, but also baby Ember.

What are the things you wish to see on the new season of Little People, Big World?

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]