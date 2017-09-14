Proud Dad Prince William Reveals Prince George’s Favorite Toy And It’s Surprisingly Very Common

Prince George may be the third in line to the British throne but that doesn’t stop him from being just like any other kids his age and that includes playing.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge took a break from his parental duties and paid a visit to McLaren Automotive’s headquarters in Woking, Surrey. During the event, 35-year-old royalty was introduced to the company’s high-tech designs and newest road vehicles.

One of the highlights of the event was the company’s life-size Lego model of a new McLaren’s supercar. Prince William was clearly awed by the 280,000 pieces of Lego bricks assembled to create McLaren’s new 720s road car.

Upon seeing the masterpiece, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that his eldest son would definitely love it. Apparently, the young prince’s favorite toy is the famous Lego, which some find surprisingly common.

“Wow! My son would love this! My son’s very into Lego and he’d love this: it’s incredible!”

Meanwhile, Prince William was able to get a glimpse of the real version of the car and took a seat behind the steering wheel to test out its interior controls.

The second in line to the British throne admitted that he is a car enthusiast but knows very little about it. He also quipped about the car’s features, adding that his priority would be a coffee cup holder.

“The key question is: does it have a coffee cup holder? It’s a fast car but does it have a coffee cup holder?”

Aside from the tour, Prince William was also given the opportunity to put the finishing touches on another model by fitting its iconic badge to the car’s front.

Aside from Lego, Prince George and his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, have other toys they enjoyed at home. In a previous report by US Weekly, it was revealed that the royal siblings have a pretty normal life — all thanks to their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Apparently, William and Kate have set a few strict rules when it comes to their children’s toys. The royal parents have completely banned electronics such as computers and iPads from George and Charlotte’s playroom.

Sources revealed that Prince William and Princess Kate want their children to grow up as normal as possible and encourage them to enjoy outdoor play.

“They’re very much seen as Mommy and Daddy’s toys, not for children. As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play, and encouraging an active imagination. They’re very much a normal family.”

And it seems like the two adorable tots are totally okay with their no-gadget playtime. Sources revealed that Prince George is very much interested in “anything on wheels.” Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, is reportedly obsessed with princesses.

“I don’t think it’s quite dawned on her that she’s a princess herself.”

[Featured Image by Chris Jackson/Getty Images]