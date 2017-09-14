Real Reason Why Vince McMahon Took The Beating From Kevin Owens On ‘SmackDown Live’ Revealed

The final segment for this week’s edition of SmackDown Live was the confrontation between Kevin Owens and Vince McMahon. As expected, Vince made his return to “the blue brand” to confront Owens and set a huge ‘Hell in a Cell’ match between him and Shane McMahon for the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. It was an announcement that a lot of fans saw coming, but Owens’ attack on McMahon was a shock for most.

As SmackDown Live went off the air, Kevin Owens left The Boss a bloody mess in the ring. Most people are giving Vince a lot of credit considering the headbutt and the beating from Owens was a tough thing for him to do at his age. Honestly, Vince McMahon didn’t have to do the segment or sell for Kevin Owens at all, but he did it to help elevate Owens as a heel and give the feud between him and Shane a lot more momentum.

However, some people are wondering why Vince McMahon wanted to sell for Kevin Owens when he didn’t have to do him the favor. It’s being reported that The Boss taking a beating like that was a sign showing his belief in Kevin Owens. Not many WWE Superstars have been given the opportunity to beat him down but allowing Kevin to do it proves that Vince McMahon and other WWE officials think very highly of Owens.

There is no question the segment has received a strong reaction from the WWE Universe. Kevin Owens has become the top heel on SmackDown Live and possibly in the company as a result of the segment. Vince is the master of the squared circle and he knew the impact the angle would have on the storyline. He’s earned a lot of respect from the fans because he was willing to take the beating to ensure the segment went over.

Shane McMahon is expected to return to SmackDown Live next week. It’s likely he’ll be looking for a brawl with Kevin Owens. However, it’s likely that the latter will keep his distance to build the tension. Many fans will want to see retribution for Owens’ attack on Vince, but the booking will make the fans and Shane wait for the payoff at ‘Hell in a Cell.’ On paper, WWE officials may have created the perfect storm of their own.

[Featured Image by WWE]