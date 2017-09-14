‘This Is Us’ Actress Mandy Moore Engaged To Musician Taylor Goldsmith

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Mandy Moore and her boyfriend, Taylor Goldsmith. The This Is Us star got engaged to the “A Little Bit of Everything” singer months ago, but they did not accept this relationship before media and public.

A report by E! Online suggested that Taylor Goldsmith has proposed Mandy Moore, and they may confirm their wedding date by the end of this year. The bride-to-be has informed her on-screen family in a group chat about Taylor Goldsmith. She also uploaded new pictures on Instagram as she wants her fans to know everything about their relationship. Her television husband has congratulated her and Taylor, saying that they look good together.

Moore and Goldsmith exchanged the engagement rings at their home on Monday evening, and the This Is Us star was photographed in Brentwood on Tuesday night wearing her beautiful diamond ring.

Mandy Moore, 33, ventured into acting in 2001 with a supporting character in Dr. Dolittle 2 before playing the leading role in The Princess Diaries. Back in 2002, she rose to prominence with her incredible performance as Jamie Sullivan in A Walk to Remember. Moore lent her voice to Rapunzel in the animated movie Tangled in 2010 and reprised the character in the 2017 TV series based on the film.

She is best known for her work as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC television series This Is Us, for which she won the MTV Movie & TV Awards and received two Golden Globe Award nominations.

This summer, The Princess Diaries star celebrated her two-year dating anniversary with the “When My Time Comes” singer. She is happy to share everything with him, and they have developed a healthy relationship with time. In January of 2017, the This Is Us actress expressed her love for the “When The Tequila Runs Out” singer with a sweet Instagram photo. In most of her social media pictures, they are seen holding hands and enjoying time together.

Before Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith was married to a fashion model. In 2008, the Amanda Leigh actress began dating songwriter and musician Ryan Adams. They tied the knot in March of 2009 and separated their ways in January of 2015, citing irreconcilable differences.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]