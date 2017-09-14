Angelina Jolie Is Sucking Up To Brad Pitt’s Family: The Reason Is Revealed

No matter what, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s kids will always come first. It’s been months since the A Mighty Heart actress filed for divorce from the A River Runs Through It actor. The former Hollywood couple reportedly hired a private judge to resolve their custody issues. The negotiations are ongoing, but Angelina is sucking up to Brad’s family. Is she trying to prove herself innocent?

According to Radar Online, the Maleficent star is doing what she can do to maintain her reputation in the film industry. She has reached out to her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star’s family to lure them into her side of their messy breakup.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Angelina Jolie is the daughter of Marcheline Bertrand and Jon Voight. She has long maintained a good relationship with her brother James Haven and uncle Chip Taylor. The Wanted actress fixed her strained relationship with her dad, and now Angelina is wooing the parents and siblings of Brad as she prepares to finalize her separation from him.

Angie has developed a good relationship with his mother Jane Pitt, brother Douglas and sister Lisa. The Happy Together actor’s family is spending more time with Jolie than their own relatives. An insider revealed that Brad has already asked his nieces and nephews to spend some time with Angelina, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

After filing for divorce in September of 2016, Jolie promptly moved herself and her kids to a rental home in California, but Pitt spent several days at their marital home in Los Feliz before shifting to a friend’s apartment.

For several weeks, the Unbroken actress has been in touch with the Cutting Class actor’s family. She often brings them for dinner and is reportedly insisting them to stop Pitt from developing a relationship with Ruth Negga. It looks like Angelina Jolie is jealous of Ruth and Brad’s friendship, or she wants him to pay more attention to their children than anything else.

Things have calmed settled between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. As of now, the Ocean’s Eleven actor is focusing on his career, while the Salt actress is enjoying her time with her children. She recently made an appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival and looked quite glamorous in her black outfit. Meanwhile, their kids are forefronts for the promotion of her Netflix drama, First They Killed My Father.