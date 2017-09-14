‘Days Of Our Lives’ To Resurrect Deimos Kiriakis, Vincent Irizarry To Return

Days of Our Lives has promised to bring several favorite characters this fall, and Deimos Kiriakis might be one of them. Vincent Irizarry could be heading back to the daytime soap as suggested by recent events.

It has been revealed that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) killed Deimos, but apparently, it is not yet the end of their story. Deimos will still be on Nicole’s mind, and the crime she committed will bother her in the coming weeks, according to Days of Our Lives spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry. She would even confess what she did to Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Nicole’s obsession on her ex-lover is a sign that Deimos is about to return to the scene.

Moreover, Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Nicole would leave Salem, taking baby Holly with her. Deimos’ return in town would be a compelling reason for her to go, aside from avoiding a time in the prison.

Deimos’ comeback would be a pleasant news for fans of Irizarry who believe that Deimos still has a lot of potentials. Vincent previously expressed his disappointment on how Days of Our Lives writers turned his character into a villain and then killed him off, per CDL.

In other Days of Our Lives cast news, another bad guy is on his way to Salem. It has been confirmed that Robert Scott Wilson is reprising his role as Ben Weston. He will be back on the small screen on September 25. Ben was last seen in Salem in June 2016. In his interview with Soap Opera Digest, Wilson expressed his excitement to return and that he feels honored to bring Ben back. “I couldn’t have asked for a better entrance back to Salem — when no one sees it coming. Bad times don’t last, but bad guys do,” he added.

Young and the Restless ageless stunner Eileen Davidson rejoins Days of Our Lives for sweeps storyline. https://t.co/Ub5MUpnp6M pic.twitter.com/VbpEru6lAN — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) June 13, 2017

Eileen Davidson is also making a comeback, but whether she would be reprising her role as Kristen DiMera or Susan Banks remains a mystery. Days of Our Lives scoop via CDL said she could also play a new character. Kristen is presumed dead after Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) pushed her in a fall that would be too high to survive. And as Eileen’s role is being kept under the wraps unlike other actors that are coming back in early 2018, there were speculations that she would instead play a new character. Theories indicate that it could be someone that looks like Kristen but is even worse when it comes to stirring trouble in town.

