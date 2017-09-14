Pippa Middleton’s iCloud Hacker Released With No Charges

Pippa Middleton’s infamous iCloud account hacker is reportedly released without charges.

On Friday, Nathan Wyatt, the man who was linked to the hacking of Pippa Middleton’s private photos, has been released after being arrested last year. In a recent report by The Sun, it has been revealed that the 35-year-old unemployed father has been released with no further actions.

Although the authorities have yet to give details as to why he did not face any charges, speculations suggest that the case had been dropped to spare Pippa Middleton the stress of a court case.

In a statement released by the Metropolitan Police, they revealed that the suspect was released last week after the Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) advice

“On 24 September 2016, detectives arrested a 35-year-old man at an address in Northamptonshire on suspicion of unauthorized access with intent to commit or facilitate commission of further offenses, contrary to the Computer Misuse Act. A case file was subsequently submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, but following CPS advice, the man was released with no further action on 8 September.”

It can be recalled that Wyatt was quizzed by detectives after Pippa Middleton’s personal iCloud account has been hacked and 3,000 photographs taken. According to reports, the culprit demanded £50,000 (over $60,000) in exchange for the photos.

The hacked photos from Pippa Middleton’s iCloud account include shots of herself at a wedding dress fitting and naked images of her multi-millionaire husband, James Matthews.

Wyatt also managed to obtain pictures of Duchess Kate and her children George and Charlotte from Pippa Middleton’s account. Aside from the photos, the hacker is believed to have the personal phone numbers of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prior to his arrest, Wyatt’s home in Wellingborough, near Northampton, was searched by the forensic teams who were trying to find evidence of Pippa Middleton’s hacking incident. Authorities also searched the suspect’s blue Ford Puma car.

Meanwhile, Pippa Middleton, who recently celebrated her 34th birthday, was spotted sporting a new bobbed hairdo. The younger sister of Duchess Kate was photographed during her shopping trip in London.

Pippa kept it low-key during her day out. The recently married socialite donned a checkered shirt matched with a pair of dark skinny jeans. She opted for a white Adidas trainers and accessorized with a burgundy bag.

The fitness fan also rode her bicycle during her shopping trip in the city.

So far, Pippa Middleton and her husband have not commented on the release of Nathan Wyatt. It also remains unclear if she has knowledge of the decision beforehand.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]