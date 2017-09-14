‘ABP’ To Film Season 8 Soon, Family Remains Mum About Ami’s Real Condition

Discovery Channel’s hit television series, Alaskan Bush People, is reportedly gearing up for another season. The filming is said to begin soon now that Ami Brown has finished her chemotherapy.

ABP Exposed, which is known to provide scoop regarding the show, shared the news on Facebook, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of Alaskan Bush People. The network has not made any official announcement regarding its renewal aside from listing ABP as one of its returning shows for 2017-2018 TV season. ABP Exposed wrote:

“Ami has finished chemotherapy treatment for now and they are scheduled to start filming in a few weeks.”

As the Brown family’s matriarch, Ami, is battling late-stage cancer, the future of the show hangs in balance. While fans are eager to get updates regarding Ami’s health condition, some have expressed earlier in Season 7 that they hope Alaskan Bush People would not let them watch Ami die. As reports say that the 54-year-old’s cancer is getting worse, there are speculations that the show would not be renewed for another season.

However, in her interview with People, Ami expressed that she wants to continue with the show and let the people see what she and her family is going through. This is because she hopes that their experience would take away the fears of some people who are going through or might undergo the same thing in the future.

“[There] are a lot of people that are going to be told one day that they have cancer. And that’s scary. I was nervous as a cat the first time I went in for radiation. I hope if people watch the show and see what I’m going through and it will take away a lot of their fear,” Ami told the magazine.

The Browns have also kept mum about the condition of Ami since Alaskan Bush People Season 7 aired its final episode. Rain, the youngest daughter, has been active on social media, but she previously said in an Instagram video that she was not allowed to talk about the show.

In one of her recent posts on social media, Rain penned a message to people who criticize her. She shared that she is going through a lot of pain and said that people whose hearts are broken the most hide their true feelings in biggest smiles.

Just another manic Monday, #stayhealthy #stayhappy #staystrong #mondaymood A post shared by Rainy B (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

Earlier this year, Ami was diagnosed with stage 3B lung cancer. Reports said it has already progressed to stage 4, but this is yet to be confirmed. Alaskan Bush People Season 7 featured the family as they receive the grim diagnosis and how the Browns had to leave their homestead in Alaska and plan for a new Browntown in Colorado. Ami’s treatment was not shown yet.

Do you think Alaskan Bush People should be renewed for another season to feature Ami’s continuing battle against cancer? Sound off your thoughts below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]