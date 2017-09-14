Former Trump Advisor Anthony Scaramucci Demands Paternity Test As Divorce Gets Ugly

After being thrust into the public eye for his brief dalliance with the Trump administration, Anthony Scaramucci is now in the midst of a bitter divorce and is reportedly demanding a paternity test from estranged second wife Deidre Ball. Anthony Scaramucci missed the birth of his son to work for Donald Trump, and then was promptly dismissed, leaving him with no job and an angry spouse. But now Scaramucci is saying that Deidre Ball could have been impregnated by someone else while he was chasing his political dream.

Deidre Ball was said to have filed for divorce just before giving birth to her son with Anthony Scaramucci as a result of his turn with the Trump administration. She was said to have told friends she was happy to be married to a Wall Street tycoon, but she was unhappy when Scaramucci started chasing a position within the Trump White House. Friends say that Ball is no fan of Trump.

“Deidre has left him and has filed for divorce. She liked the nice Wall Street life and their home on Long Island, not the insane world of D.C. She is tired of his naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits’ end. She has left him even though they have two children together.”

A post shared by Anthony Scaramucci (@anthony_scaramucci) on Aug 14, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Deidre Ball is said to be horrified at the accusation that her baby could have a father other than Anthony Scaramucci. As a result of the paternity test demand, Ball has hired a powerful law firm to shred Scaramucci in court. However, a source close to the couple says that Anthony Scaramucci really has doubts that the child is his.

“Things are heating up in the divorce. He doesn’t believe that child is his. He is actually contesting the paternity of the newborn, which is the same as dropping a hand grenade into any divorce action and possible amicable resolution, and Deidre strongly rejects his claim. You don’t make that sort of claim unless you are nuts. He will be easily proven wrong.”

At this time, a paternity test has not been done because a judge has to order the test as part of the trial. Scaramucci’s lawyer, Leonard Sperber, would not comment on a request for a paternity test.

“Mr. Scaramucci looks forward to resolving this case through appropriate legal channels with her chosen legal counsel.”

A post shared by Anthony Scaramucci (@anthony_scaramucci) on Aug 13, 2017 at 6:51am PDT

Meanwhile, Anthony Scaramucci continues to deny that he is in a relationship with Fox News correspondent Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was also a Trump administration hopeful. Last week Scaramucci and Guilfoyle were spotted together in Rome, but they continue to say they are “just friends.” Several media sources have asked Scaramucci if he has feelings for Guilfoyle and if something was going on.

“Not true. We are good friends.”

Several media outlets aren’t buying it and say that Anthony Scaramucci and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been seen all over New York, dining in cozy restaurants. The two have even been given a cute media name, #Scarfoyle.

There is no word on whether Anthony Scaramucci’s new alleged relationship has anything to do with the new level of aggression in the divorce with Deidre Ball.

Why do you think Anthony Scaramucci is now asking for a paternity test from estranged wife Deidre Ball? Does Kimberly Guilfoyle have anything to do with Scaramucci changing his tune?

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]