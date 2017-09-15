‘NCIS’ Season 15: Mark Harmon Has One Good Reason To Stay On The Show Despite Alleged Frail Condition

While it is quite normal for Mark Harmon’s appearance to change since he is obviously getting older, people are so used to the NCIS Season 15 actor being fit that seeing him looking thinner than usual started concerns. Despite all the whispers and speculations regarding his health, the 66-year-old actor has one good reason to stay on the show.

Worries about Mark Harmon’s health all started when fans noticed that he was looking extra thin in NCIS Season 14. Although he is one of the reasons why viewers got hooked with the action police procedural television series, many were suggesting that the actor should take a break and get his healthy self back.

Despite his alleged frail condition, Mark Harmon is still very much a part of NCIS Season 15. Although he has not recently talked about the concerns regarding his condition, the actor is proving to everyone that he still got enough gas in the tank to reprise his iconic role.

As if rumors about his health are not enough, there were claims that Mark Harmon could be leaving NCIS. However, the actor has one main reason to stay — he is still under contract. With his popularity, there is a high chance that his contract will be renewed and the Hollywood superstar will still be a part of the show for as long as possible.

#NCIS will be back before you know it! Make sure you're all caught up on the latest episodes now: https://t.co/zE4tEg9PtL pic.twitter.com/307mgkKbBC — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 13, 2017

Meanwhile, Mark Harmon may be famously known as Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the CBS show, but he has been in the business for over three decades. Although a lot of people know him for being a television and film actor, the star actually started his career as an athlete, which explains why he is fit and healthy all his life.

The NCIS Season 15 actor is certainly still trying to keep himself in shape, but he is the first one to admit that he can no longer do what he used to do when he was younger. Although he used to do some extreme workouts during his earlier years, Mark Harmon revealed that doing Pilates is actually “twice as hard.”

NCIS Season 15 will return on September 26, Tuesday, at 8/7c.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]